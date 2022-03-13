AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have an interest in bringing back RB Duke Johnson and linebackers Duke Riley and Brennan Scarlett for a certain price.
- Jackson adds the team also wants DE Emmanuel Ogbah back but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement after months of negotiations.
- As for potential trades, the Dolphins have been linked to Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (since traded to the Browns) and T La’el Collins.
- Jackson also expects the Dolphins to have an interest in Raiders DB Alec Ingold, who isn’t expected to be tendered by the team.
- PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the Dolphins have an interest in Jaguars WR DJ Chark.
- Cameron Wolfe believes that the Dolphins will be active in the free-agent market and will seek to upgrade their offensive line with a player like T Terron Armstead, OL Joseph Noteboom, or G Laken Tomlinson.
- Wolfe also says to keep an eye on a potential trade with the Cowboys for RT La’el Collins.
- Wolfe reports that while the team continues to negotiate with DE Emmanuel Ogbah, he could possibly earn up to $15 million per season by signing with another team in free agency.
Jets
- The Jets are expected to place an original, fifth-round tender worth $2.433 on QB Mike White and are unlikely to tender DE Kyle Phillips. (Ralph Vacchiano)
Patriots
- Mike Reiss notes that Patriots FB Jakob Johnson not receiving a restricted free-agent tender is due to the $2.4 million cost in comparison to the $850,000 salary he earned in 2021. (Mike Reiss)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!