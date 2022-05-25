AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked about OL Connor Williams potentially playing center, saying that their offensive linemen having versatility benefits the team. (Barry Jackson)

talked about OL potentially playing center, saying that their offensive linemen having versatility benefits the team. (Barry Jackson) McDaniel also commented on the signing of veteran LB Melvin Ingram , saying: “He has been very productive and can be impressionable on our young defenders.” (Jackson)

, saying: “He has been very productive and can be impressionable on our young defenders.” (Jackson) Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill expressed confidence in QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s passing ability: “Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught him in my life… Tua is a very accurate QB. I’m very confident in my QB… the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh noted that T Mekhi Becton did not attend practice due to the birth of his child, as was expected. (DJ Bien-Aime)

noted that T did not attend practice due to the birth of his child, as was expected. (DJ Bien-Aime) Jets DL Quinnen Williams isn’t concerned about his contract situation: “It’ll take care of itself.” (Bien-Aime)

isn’t concerned about his contract situation: “It’ll take care of itself.” (Bien-Aime) Jets DE Vinny Curry said he was grateful for the organization supporting him after having his spleen removed in 2021 after discovering a rare blood disease and is ready to play next season. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones feels the team has made “leaps and bounds” with its chemistry since last season.

“In terms of team chemistry, I think we’ve made leaps and bounds there. As a rookie you come in, you’re kind of thrown in and everything —all the plates are hot, you know? So you kind of just try and find your feet,” Jones said, via PatriotsWire. “But now this past offseason and right now we’ve just built a great relationship with the offensive line, the receivers, hanging out together, just doing things together off the field because at the end of the day, we’re all friends, we work together, we want to play for one another.”

Jones said that the team often meets outside of the football field.

“And that’s important to me. That’s why football is the best team sport, you can take a guy like Kendrick [Bourne] who brings energy every day, and then we have him over for a Hibachi party or something, so it’s just fun. Like, we always hang out and have fun and talk the talk and all that and it just builds for Sundays.”

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne mentioned that HC Bill Belichick has been more present around the team’s offensive drills this offseason compared to other years.

“He’s been more present helping us out. It’s new, so he just wants it to go a certain way. It’s just dope having his presence. It’s like: ‘Oh he’s watching so we gotta be perfect,’” Bourne said, via PatriotsWire. “But that’s just how he is: the discipline and who he is as a coach. It’s special because you don’t get that all the time. He’s a defensive guy. For as someone to just embrace it and taking the advantage of the time we’re going to get from him because it’s new but I enjoy it. I love the challenge and I love being challenged.”

Jones reiterated that having Belichick contribute on the offensive end is beneficial given his experience in the NFL.

“Obviously (Belichick) is a great defensive mind, but he also has great offensive knowledge, they’re all helping out and making things really easy for us and just teaching us what they know,” Jones said. “It’s been really good just to be able to stand up in the meetings and talk through things with everybody, and everyone’s on the same page, regardless of who’s talking or who’s saying what.”