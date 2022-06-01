AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said he’s been “very pleased” with former first-round OT Austin Jackson lining up at right tackle in OTAs: “When Austin Jackson is playing right tackle, I’ve been very pleased. … we’re asking people to do hard things at an elite level.” (Safid Deen)
- McDaniel indicated that OT Terron Armstead (knee) and CB Byron Jones (ankle) haven’t had any setbacks this offseason and the Dolphins are being patient with their return. (Adam Beasley)
- Dolphins CB Xavien Howard says he’s content with his contract after having it adjusted this offseason: “I’m at peace. I’m happy where I’m at.” (Cameron Wolfe)
- He also said that Tua Tagovailoa has been impressive in OTAs: “He’s bombing it.”
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB coach Rob Calabrese had opportunities to land an offensive coordinator position this offseason but he elected to stay at his current role in New York. (Connor Hughes)
- Saleh mentioned that third-year WR Denzel Mims is in “fantastic shape” and is accomplishing what their staff requested him to work on this offseason. (Hughes)
- Saleh said that they will avoid making a decision on their starting left tackle and right tackle positions until Mekhi Becton and George Fant return to practice.
- Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich said they intend on limiting their defensive linemen to 30-35 snaps per game in order to keep proper squad rotation and prevent injuries. (Hughes)
Patriots
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic writes that the Patriots appear to be determining a “contingency plan” at offensive tackle in case Isaiah Wynn is unavailable given they are using Yodny Cajuste at left tackle and Justin Herron at right tackle.
- Howe writes there is a belief around the league that New England could get a “decent return” if they put Wynn up for a trade given he’s performed well when healthy. He’s entering the final year of his deal which is when the Patriots have historically considered moving players who aren’t in their future plans.
- Howe notes Patriots QB Mac Jones has been “universally praised” for his leadership in OTAs.
- Howe mentions Patriots CBs Malcolm Butler and Jonathan Jones are the “early favorites” to start, while Jones would be their top option to defend the slot in sub-packages.
- Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com asked Belichick if the team would be bringing LB Dont’a Hightower back for an eleventh consecutive season: “We’ll just talk about the players that are on the team right now.”
- Butler said he feels “rejuvenated” and “fresh” after spending a year away from football. (Zack Cox)
- Belichick commented on Steve Belichick‘s evaluation of second-year LB Josh Uche: “I agree: I think he is a big piece of our defense. We’ll see what that will be.” (Zack Cox)
