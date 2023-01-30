AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt writes that from a cap perspective, the Jets would be able to handle a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers relatively easily. The bigger issue would be cash, as a trade would necessitate owner Woody Johnson writing an almost $60 million check. But he’s said he’s willing to spend big to land a veteran.

Patriots

Patriots fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe saw a lot more action than most people thought when he was drafted. He adds he feels like he benefited tremendously from his time on and off the field in New England this season.

“Joe Judge, Matty [Patricia], Bill Belichick, being surrounded by those three [coaches], I was able to learn a lot of ins and outs of coverages, defensive schemes and things like that, which coming out of college I had zero idea about. I never learned them,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “To be able to have that knowledge now, to carry into next year, is going to help a lot.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions it’s his understanding that Patriots HC Bill Belichick was active on the headsets for the offense during games and would occasionally moonlight as a play-caller.