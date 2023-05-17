AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah told reporters that he is completely cleared to return to action after tearing his triceps last season.

“They’re taking it easy on me during camp but I’ve been fully cleared and I am ready to go. They have taken care of me,” Ogbah said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I’ve got to go out there and put some good juice on tape. Obviously, I battled some injuries last year, but I’m ready to go this year. I’ve got to take care of my body better this year and just focus on the little things.”

Jets

Jets seventh-round TE Zack Kuntz had an impressive performance at the Scouting Combine, turning in numbers that placed him as one of the most athletic tight end prospects ever. Despite that, he slipped all the way to the seventh round, at which point the Jets couldn’t resist adding him to a group that already seems pretty set at the top three spots on the depth chart.

“There’s an old saying, ‘Always take the freak that loves ball.’ And if you do, usually they pan out,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “So, he’s got freakish ability and he’s got a love for football, so now we just got to work with him.”

Kuntz weighed in at 6-7 and 255 pounds, then ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, 6.87-second three-cone drill, 4.12-second short shuttle, 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-8 broad jump — jaw-dropping athleticism for that size. Per the Relative Athletic Score website, Kuntz was the sixth-most athletic tight end ever in their database.

“He tested through the roof,” Jets GM Joe Douglas added, “so we were sitting there at the top of the seventh round and just going through some of the guys who just had that freak factor to him and he was right there at the top — the size, the speed, the length, the jump, just everything and another guy who may have been drafted a little sooner if not for the injury this year.”

Patriots Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is happy that his team was able to draft CB Christian Gonzalez in the first round of the draft and feels they need all the help they can get in the defensive backfield. “We needed it,” Jones said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “We need help. We need all the help that we can get. We’ve had a lot of transition at that position over the last few years.” The Patriots hired former Princeton Director of Football Operations Maya Ana Callender as a scouting assistant, via Neil Stratton.