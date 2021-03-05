AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald thinks that the Dolphins will attempt to sign LB Jerome Baker to an extension before he becomes a free agent in 2022 after he racked up a career-high seven sacks last season.
- Jackson says fans should expect to see a rise in the snap count for LB Andrew Van Ginkel and also mentioned that it was unclear if the Dolphins would be willing to re-sign LB Elandon Roberts, who is currently nursing a severe knee injury.
- Regarding the news that the Dolphins are releasing LB Kyle Van Noy in an effort to stay under the projected 2021 salary cap, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald writes that Miami doesn’t need to make space, but they will look to sign a cheaper replacement for Van Noy in free agency.
- Salguero identifies S Clayton Fejedelem as a second player from the 2020 free agency class that the Dolphins may look to cut. Miami can save $1.4 million by releasing Fejedelem after his first season with the team.
Jets
When asked about the possibility of the Jets trading for Deshaun Watson, GM Joe Douglas said he “ultimately” believes that building through the draft is the best way to create winning teams.
“Obviously we have a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different rabbit holes we can go down,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com. “Not to get so much into a hypothetical question, but ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft.”
Douglas added that the drafts provide the most “team-friendly” market and that New York must do well with their picks.
“(The draft) is the most team-friendly market in sports,” Douglas said. “So for us to really be that team that’s really consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks.”
- Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- Doug Kyed of NESN writes that Patriots’ free-agent WR Damier Byrd‘s chances of returning to the organization are “low” given receivers like Julian Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson, and Isaiah Zuber are under contract next season.
- Beyond that, New England is expected to make additions at receiver in both free agency or the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Kyed believes Byrd will earn a higher salary than the one-year, $2.6 million deal he signed last offseason, but the Patriots could re-sign him if Byrd’s willing to compete for a role under a similar salary.
- Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)
- Stanford WR/KR Connor Wedington has met with the Patriots this offseason. (Justin Melo)