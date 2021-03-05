AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald thinks that the Dolphins will attempt to sign LB Jerome Baker to an extension before he becomes a free agent in 2022 after he racked up a career-high seven sacks last season.

to an extension before he becomes a free agent in 2022 after he racked up a career-high seven sacks last season. Jackson says fans should expect to see a rise in the snap count for LB Andrew Van Ginkel and also mentioned that it was unclear if the Dolphins would be willing to re-sign LB Elandon Roberts , who is currently nursing a severe knee injury.

and also mentioned that it was unclear if the Dolphins would be willing to re-sign LB , who is currently nursing a severe knee injury. Kyle Van Noy in an effort to stay under the projected 2021 salary cap, Regarding the news that the Dolphins are releasing LBin an effort to stay under the projected 2021 salary cap, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald writes that Miami doesn’t

Salguero identifies S Clayton Fejedelem as a second player from the 2020 free agency class that the Dolphins may look to cut. Miami can save $1.4 million by releasing Fejedelem after his first season with the team.

Jets

When asked about the possibility of the Jets trading for Deshaun Watson, GM Joe Douglas said he “ultimately” believes that building through the draft is the best way to create winning teams.

“Obviously we have a lot of different scenarios and a lot of different rabbit holes we can go down,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com. “Not to get so much into a hypothetical question, but ultimately for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft.”

Douglas added that the drafts provide the most “team-friendly” market and that New York must do well with their picks.

“(The draft) is the most team-friendly market in sports,” Douglas said. “So for us to really be that team that’s really consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks.”

Tulsa’s Zaven Collins will meet virtually with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Patriots