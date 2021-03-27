AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald mentions that it is less likely the Dolphins go after Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson in light of recent allegations against him that could create a tough legal situation.

According to Jackson, the Dolphins were expected to pursue Watson prior to these allegations and had planned to remain committed to QB Tua Tagovailoa should they be unable to trade for him.

Jackson reports that the Dolphins received four offers for the No. 3 overall pick before agreeing to the deal with the 49ers on Friday.

Jackson says Miami’s primary goal was to collect future assets without moving down too far in the early part of round one. The Dolphins were also able to save around $1.3 million of cap space in the process.

Dolphins’ new WR Mack Hollins‘ one-year, $1.127 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and $200,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets

Manish Mehta reports that the Jets are open to trading Sam Darnold and would be willing to accept less than a first-round pick in return.

BYU QB Zach Wilson said "New York is a great spot" for him. He briefly spoke to GM Joe Douglas shortly after his Pro Day and added that he's had "positive Zoom sessions" with the Jets this offseason. (Rich Cimini)

said “New York is a great spot” for him. He briefly spoke to GM shortly after his Pro Day and added that he’s had “positive Zoom sessions” with the Jets this offseason. (Rich Cimini) Wilson believes the Jets have a great coaching staff and has a “good thing going” under new HC Robert Saleh: “Great staff. Love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going. I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots C David Andrews, who re-signed to a four-year deal, said he is committed to “turning this thing around” after New England posted a 7-9 record last season.

“It’s definitely the start of turning this thing around,” Andrews said, via the team’s official site. “Part of the reason why I wanted to come back is to right this ship and get it to where we need to be going. It’s all kind of said and done if we don’t really put the work in and go back there and get this thing rolling, build on it and just become the best team we can be.”

Regarding the 49ers moving up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Michael Giardi reports that some around the Patriots were hopeful that QB Jimmy Garoppolo would become available.

Patriots' LB Raekwon McMillan's one-year, $1.15 million deal includes a signing bonus of $50,000, a base salary of $920,000 ($200,000 guaranteed) and $10,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Mike Reiss)

Patriots DT Lawrence Guy ‘s four-year, $11.5 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, his $1.075 million salary for 2021 is guaranteed, $1 million of his $2 million salary for 2022 is guaranteed on the third day of the league year, to go along with non-guaranteed years of $2 million and $2 million. He can earn $425,000 in per-game active bonuses in 2021 and another $1 million annually over the final three years. He can receive another $2 million in playing-time and team-performance incentives in 2021 and a $3.5 million playing-time incentive from 2022-2024. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots RB James White's one-year, $2.462 million deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $2.325 million guaranteed base salary. It is a four-year qualifying contract. (Aaron Wilson)