AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Jason La Canfora says that people he trusts expect Alabama RB Najee Harris to go the Dolphins at No. 18 overall.
- Armando Salguero points out that Dolphins’ veteran C Matt Skura is lined up to be next season’s starter but the organization is hopeful to land a center in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Josh Tolentino of The Athletic has the Dolphins selecting TE Kyle Pitts, RB Najee Harris, DE Gregory Rousseau, and C Creed Humphrey with their first four picks in the draft. He adds that later picks could be used on offensive skill positions or a linebacker.
- Tolentino mentions that T Robert Hunt could still wind up moving to guard for Miami.
Jets
- Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.TV spoke to new Jets’ HC Robert Saleh, who says “there’s no risk” in drafting a younger quarterback this offseason. Saleh also has faith in the scheme of OC Mike LaFleur, which he referred to as “the best scheme in the world.”
- Vacchiano mentions that BYU QB Zach Wilson will definitely be the number two overall pick, despite the fact that GM Joe Douglas has not had the chance to sit down and meet with him face to face.
- Aditi Kinkhabwala adds that Wilson has already been in contact with former Jets’ quarterbacks Chad Pennington, Josh McCown, and Mark Sanchez in order to learn more about the franchise.
- Jason La Canfora hears that the Jets will be going pass-rush potentially with the 23rd pick and one name to watch for them is Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini also notes that a pass rusher could be in play for the Jets with their second first-round pick. He would be surprised if they consider Miami DE Jaelan Phillips, though, as they’re sorting through a number of things with him including his injury history.
- Cimini adds he’s heard the Jets are intrigued by Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu as a potential second-round pick.
- According to Justin Melo, the Jets met with Texas A&M OL Carson Green.
Patriots
- Ben Volin of The Boston Globe notes that the Patriots have traded up in the second round for the past three years in a row, and is fully expecting them to draft a quarterback at some point.
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss points out that if the Patriots want to get a first-round quarterback, odds are they’ll have to trade in front of the Broncos at No. 9, which would cost their second-round pick this year at a minimum.
- The Patriots have met multiple times with Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie. (Justin Melo)
- The Patriots have met multiple times with Houston LB Grant Stuard, according to the player. (DaSilva)
