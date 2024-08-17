AFC Notes: Doug Pederson, Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. said he’s studying film on rookie WR Adonai Mitchell‘s releases and said they’re amongst the best that he’s seen.

“His releases are like the best I’ve seen,” Pittman said, via Colts Wire. “I’ve actually been studying him because he’s so good at it and that’s something that I noticed from Day 1.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson updated the QB competition for the backup job between quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Mac Jones.

“It has been really close honestly,” Pederson said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “The addition of Mac was great for that room. It was great for C.J. Both those guys have really embraced the challenge. We’ve been upfront with both of them and explained exactly how camp was going to go and really both of them I think are within three or four reps of having a 50-50 split right down the middle. So, it’s been good. It’s been good competition.”

Titans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out DT Marvin Wilson on Friday.

on Friday. They also worked out DL Abdullah Anderson, who signed with the team. (Wilson)