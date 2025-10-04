AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Cam Smith, Christian Wilkins, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said that parting ways with CB Cam Smith was in the best interest of both parties.

“It was just the best thing for the Dolphins and I think it’s also the best thing for Cam,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “I wish him the best, but it didn’t play out the way you see it when you invest like that in a player. But that’s part of the league and the process and you’ve got to do what’s best for the team.”

Dolphins DB coach Brian Duker alluded to Smith needing to be in better shape to get on the field.

“The biggest thing I’ve talked to Cam about is we would like to see him put on the body armor to play,” Duker said. “He needs to be in shape to do that. Your body has to be in shape to do that.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel wouldn’t close the door on a possible return for veteran DT Christian Wilkins, who left in free agency and signed a $110 million deal with the Raiders before eventually being cut.

“Doors are always open,” McDaniel said Friday, via DolphinsWire.com. “[I’m] very happy with the progression of what we need from our young guys and focused on the Panthers and our own guys specifically, but Chris (Grier) is always at work and there’s never anything that’s closed.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye is off to a good start to the season, completing 74 percent of his passes for 988 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. New England OC Josh McDaniels has been mightily impressed by Maye, praising his character and ability to learn.

“I think I said back in the spring how excited I was to have an opportunity to work with him because of the type of character and human being that he already presented himself to me to be,” McDaniels said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I think it’s great to watch a young player work the way he works and digest information, good or bad, and try to make progress.”

McDaniels commented on the traits of good players he has coached over the years, saying they can follow the plan, move on from mistakes, and remain humble.

“I think any good player I’ve ever been around has followed that simple blueprint of taking each day for what it is, not making more of it or less of it than the next one, and he sticks to that plan,” McDaniels said. “Mistakes don’t get him down. He doesn’t get too high when he makes a great play, which I think is a great mindset for a young player to have, too. There’s not a whole lot that surprises me about the kid. I’m just excited to continue to watch his development.”