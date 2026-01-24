AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills owner Terry Pegula believes that the team has a premier opening for their head coaching job and said there’s a lot of league-wide interest from prospective candidates.

“I don’t know about pressure right now, but there are a lot of people who want to look at taking this job,” Pegula said, via PFT. “There’s a lot of interest.”

Pegula added that the next head coach will have high expectations, but he’s not telling them it’s “Super Bowl or bust.”

“We can’t say that to somebody coming in,” Pegula said. “We’re making a change, and you know, it’s ‘do your best job.’”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said he will make sure the team is built in a sense that the quarterback is not put in an untenable situation.

“We need to get the quarterback situation in place, but we’re not going to do it in an irresponsible manner where we sacrifice building the infrastructure of this football team,” he said, via ESPN. “So that when we do find our guy, he can be successful. We’ve all seen teams that go about it maybe in a questionable manner and you get a really good quarterback, but he can’t stay healthy because he’s getting killed or he doesn’t have anybody to throw to. So yes, we will find our guy, but we’re going to make sure that we’re building the infrastructure along the way so when we do find our trigger man — whoever that may be, whether it’s Tua, Quinn [Ewers] or somebody that’s not in the building — we have a team that he can go play and win with.”

Sullivan said his time in Green Bay helped him prepare for what’s to come in Miami regarding the quarterback position, and he plans to address it responsibly.

“I’ve learned if you can help it, don’t wait until you don’t have a quarterback to find one,” he said. “If you think about what we did with Aaron [Rodgers] … You’ve got to remember, Brett [Favre] was still in place and playing at a very high level, and there were a lot of people in that building that didn’t think drafting a quarterback who was going to sit for an extended amount of time as a first-round pick made a lot of sense was where we were as a team … the history speaks for itself. The quarterback position is the most important position in sports, in my opinion. Certainly the most important position in football. We’re going to invest in that position every year if we can. Now, depending on where we are as a football team, it’ll be at different values. But we will draft quarterbacks every year, if not every other year, because I think you have to. If you hit on a guy, great, and if not, if you hit on two, you have trade value. I can’t say enough about the importance of it, and we’ll be very active in acquiring quarterbacks to make sure that that room is as deep as we can make it.”

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley confirmed that he will call plays defensively and wants to be hands-on with the unit.

“That’s really important to me and I have a plan in place with potential hires that will allow me to be the head coach in the offseason,” he said. “Kind of like how I watched Kyle Shanahan do it and kind of like how I watched Matt [LaFleur] do it in Green Bay — but I am going to call plays. It’s really important to me. It’s something that I love to do. It really connects me with that group. I think we’ll bring a lot of energy to that side of the football, and I think the details will be exactly how I want them early on as we go, offense and defense, schematically speaking — it’s all going to start with fundamentals and technique to me.”

Patriots

The Patriots are set to face the Broncos’ strong defense in the AFC Championship game. New England QB Drake Maye said he doesn’t want to change his approach in Sunday’s game.

“I don’t think you try to change it,” Maye said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “I think last week, if you change it, Kayshon [Boutte] doesn’t make the play. Little things like that are just knowing the time and place for it. Trying to get the ball out of my hand and just being cognizant of the edge rushers and taking care of the football is the No. 1 thing. If we have time and have a look downfield, you know me, I’m gonna take a shot.”

Maye tossed an interception in their Divisional Round win over the Chargers. His approach is to protect the football against Denver and trust his offensive line.

“Just work on it in practice,” Maye said. “Be mindful back there and just know that my job is to protect the football. That’s every game. One of the biggest things for the guys up front is it’s my job to have a timer in my head. Those guys have done a great job all year. I have lots of trust in those guys up front. I know we’ve faced some pretty good edge rushers in the past couple of weeks, and I know we got another good set of edge rushers coming up this week. Just know, have a feel for it, just protect the football because that’s my job.”

Veteran WR Stefon Diggs expressed faith in Maye, saying that he’s been making all the right decisions this season.

“Our quarterback continues to show up, especially in those moments where things can go left or right,” Diggs said. “He’s making the right reads. He’s making the right throws. He’s rolling with the punches. Playoff ball, it’s not going to be pretty. I’ll take our leader any day. I don’t think any of his plays are really bad plays. It’s just part of football. I watch him, and his demeanor and his temperament throughout the game, it never changes. I think he’s consistent. The more people that band behind him, you see it. Once he gets rolling, he’s real scary. He’s a young quarterback but he has had a maturation process second to none in my opinion.”