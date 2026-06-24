AFC Notes: Drew Allar, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor gave an update on the team’s status and looks forward to the progression of some of the team’s second-year defenders.

“We’ve gotten everything we want to get done,” Taylor said, via the Dayton Daily News. “We got all the installs in. I thought the guys did a great job getting the work in off the field since really late April when we started meeting and lifting and then all the field work we’ve done in May and June. We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish. I thought the coaches have utilized every minute we’re on the field. I thought they did a great job with the practice plans and the reps, so I just felt like we were in a good space and ended on a high note. Let these guys come back in late July.”

“I think you saw a lot of Year 2 development from a lot of guys, Year 2 in the system development, so that’s great to see from all those guys we’re returning that we’ve got high expectations for,” Taylor continued. “I thought that the leadership that the new guys have brought in, the free agents that we’ve signed have been tremendous. They’ve picked it up fast, they played a lot of ball so they understand it very well. So I just thought the chemistry, the communication has really stepped up on that side of the ball, and it’s really good to see.”

One storyline that Taylor is happy to move on from is the drama surrounding now-Ravens DE Trey Hendrickson, who spent most of the past year in the rumor mill after a trade request.

“It’s a great thing,” Taylor replied, noting the team is drama-free. “A lot of the drama oftentimes is outside drama. Inside we’re usually pretty clean with it, guys go about their business, but I feel like everybody’s really focused, showed up, got the work in that we needed them to get and so now it’s time to move on.”

Browns

The Browns have completely started over on the offensive line for 2026, as they will likely have five new starters along with new OL coach George Warhop. He talked about the difficulties they have faced with the new changes, which have led them to shuffle some players across multiple positions.

“I think it gets difficult when it’s new,” Warhop said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think a year from now, we’re always going to roll the guys around just in general, right? Unless you’re an established starter, you have to be able to play multiple positions. So you need to find guys who aren’t starters, who can be backups and can play multiple spots.”

Warhop harped on physicality as the number one priority for that unit, but for now, he is focusing on the technicalities until hitting picks up in training camp.

“We always talk physical play. So even though we really can’t be physical now, just because of the nature of the offseason, everything we do is about playing physical. So it’s always pad level, footwork, going forward, straining, all that’s always a part of it. We just really can’t do it until training camp.”

“And I view this time as a foundational time for our guys, a foundational time for them from an offensive standpoint, a foundational time for them from a technical standpoint. … And even now, since we’re new here, for everybody, it’s getting the foundation down as to what we’re going to expect from them.”

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth has been impressed with third-round QB Drew Allar during their first practices together. He loves playing with a fellow Penn State alum and has already praised the rookie’s improvement.

“It’s been cool to kind of work with a Penn State guy,” Freiermuth said, via the team’s YouTube. “It’s just been cool to see him here. The first couple days as a pro are really tough on a rookie. New team, new building. And it’s been tough, but he’s been progressing really well.”

“He led the team down on a two-minute drive the other day. It’s been great to see him get more comfortable in the locker room and the offense.”