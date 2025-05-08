AFC Notes: Elijah Moore, Kyle Williams, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills signed former Jets and Browns WR Elijah Moore in free agency to add more depth to their receiving room. Moore said the decision to sign with Buffalo was easy because of the stable quarterback situation with Josh Allen compared to the constant changes at the position in his last two stops.

“For me, it’s more like my whole career, I haven’t really had too many great opportunities with a stable quarterback the entire season,” Moore said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “Being blessed with the opportunity to, God willing, have 17 for the entire season with the MVP at that, a top-tier caliber player, top-tier caliber team, top-tier caliber coaches, putting you in position — I feel like it would just be the best position that I’ve been put in yet.”

“I have run into some quarterback trouble. I can’t throw the ball to myself. The guys that I have played with in the past were not bad quarterbacks, I’m saying that, it’s just kind of the situation. I’ve been playing with so many guys … feels like five quarterbacks every single season, you know.”

Jets

The Jets handed QB Justin Fields a $40 million deal over two seasons to be their starting quarterback, and they focused on adding offensive contributors around Fields in the draft. New York HC Aaron Glenn touched on their decision to revamp the offense to give Fields the best chance at success with the team.

“Listen, we want to surround Justin with good skill players, along with a good offensive line,” Glenn said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “So any time you can do that within any offense, with any quarterback, man, that’s an A-plus. So that’s the plan, it’s always been the plan, and that’s something that we’ve talked about before. Let him be a quarterback and surround him with good players.”

Patriots

The Patriots used a third-round pick on Kyle Williams out of Washington State to help bolster their offensive playmaking. Former Washington State HC Jake Dickert raved about Williams’ work ethic and his desire to lead by example.

“When your best player puts his foot down and says, ‘This is important, we need to do it,’ and he’s the first one to step out on the field, there is a lot of power in that,” Dickert said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“I obviously didn’t get to see that one all the way through, but knowing the coaches that were there, he was one of the catalysts for the type of effort and energy that team played with. He earned it, and you do that through a ton of action. He also knew the value he could create for himself. He went out there and people saw every step of the way, ‘This guy loves ball. He loves playing. He loves his teammates.’ To do that, I think, is a big stamp on the character piece of Kyle Williams.”

Former UNLV HC Marcus Arroyo touched on what he told teams he learned about Williams from their time together. Arroyo gave teams a glowing review of Williams because of his drive and qualities off the field.

“Those guys want to know, ‘Are they blue-collar guys who show up early and stay late? Will they be team-oriented? Are you going to have to worry about them off the field?’ Those are the ones I was able to answer dramatically, and stand on the table and say, ‘This guy is all football, he comes from nothing, put himself in position to make the NFL,'” Arroyo said.

“I can’t say enough good things about the human, the person, the work ethic. In that regard, that’s where we all want to start — someone who loves ball and wants to work his butt off.”