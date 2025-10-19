AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos TE Evan Engram has a big 12-yard reception in the fourth quarter of Denver’s 13-11 win over the Jets, which helped set up the game-winning field goal. Denver QB Bo Nix reflected on the play, saying Engram was in man coverage and they were able to spread the ball around during the final drive.

“[T]hank goodness Evan got open on his man-to-man and then it started to switch and that drive, we were able to do just enough getting in a little bit of a rhythm and spread the ball around enough to go down and get points,” Nix, via BroncosWire.

As for Engram’s role in their offense, Nix called him a playmaker and a critical part of their win over New York in the fourth quarter.

“It’s really good for our offense as you can see,” Nix said. “Today, really in the first half, we tried to get him the ball. That’s what happens when you try to get him the ball. He makes big plays. That’s why we acquired him. That’s why we felt confident he would bring that to our team. In the fourth, when we needed it, he’s the one that made the catch. He had the hot hand, carrying over from last week. He’s playing good. He feels good. He’s out there winning match-ups. He’s a tough match-up for safeties and linebackers. I thought one of the biggest plays of the game was the fourth down he caught, ran a great route on man-to-man, and it’s just, I think, shows what he can be when we try to target him and get him the football.”

Broncos DC Vance Joseph said ILB Dre Greenlaw , who was activated from injured reserve, would return in a “part-time role” if he’s able to play in Week 7 or Week 8, via Mike Klis.

said ILB , who was activated from injured reserve, would return in a “part-time role” if he’s able to play in Week 7 or Week 8, via Mike Klis. J.K. Dobbins is playing well as Denver’s starting running back with 442 rushing yards and four touchdowns. When asked if he has any fear of playing after recovering from two major knee injuries, Dobbins responded: “I’m the kind of guy, I’m sending everything. You go on vacation, I’m jumping off the top of the boat. I’m jumping off the cliff. I ain’t got fear because I know God’s got me.” (Parker Gabriel)

Chargers

Chargers LT Joe Alt has missed the last two games due to his ankle injury. When asked if he’s playing in Week 7, Alt couldn’t provide a firm answer: “I’m not going to say I can’t or can’t. I’m just going to say that, like I said, I’m back on the field now and we’re just going to continue to progress and see where it means for me going forward.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is happy about adding WR Rashee Rice back to the lineup and getting a fully healthy receiving core.

“I think we’ve gotten better and better, and adding guys like Xavier (Worthy) back and then getting Rashee (Rice) back will just continue to hopefully improve what we can do,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “All you can ask for is to get better each and every week, and I feel like we’re doing that.”

According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Chiefs first-round LT Josh Simmons is still away from the team for personal reasons after missing the Week 6 game against the Lions with what the Chiefs are calling a “family situation.”

is still away from the team for personal reasons after missing the Week 6 game against the Lions with what the Chiefs are calling a “family situation.” She adds there’s no timetable for his return, but the Chiefs want to handle the situation with patience and perspective.