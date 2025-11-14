AFC Notes: Gabe Davis, Sauce Gardner, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Gabriel Davis is still working toward his 2025 debut as he recovers from a knee injury. Buffalo CB Tre’Davious White said Davis is making an impact in practice and is confident he will help boost their offense.

“Once he got on the practice field that first day, he was making some insane catches. Like jumping up in the air, going to get it,” White said. “He looked explosive. He looked fast. Catching great balls, great catch radius. He’s up there in the air getting the ball. He could definitely help us. He can help this team.”

Bills CB Cam Lewis thinks Davis is close to recapturing his form from his previous stint with the team.

“I feel like he’s close to the Gabe that you guys remember before he left,” Lewis said. “He’s going out there and just being himself. The same player, the same Gabe that you remember, is what we’ve seen so far.”

Bills CB Taron Johnson also believes Davis’ speed will keep defenses honest.

“I feel like it’s a boost for our offense. … Just another attention grabber for defense,” Lewis said. “Who (defenses) need to pay attention to, keep a roof over. And when you do that, you expose a lot of other areas in your defense.”

Jets

The Jets traded away two of their first-round picks from 2022, including CB Sauce Gardner and DE Jermaine Johnson, leaving just WR Garrett Wilson standing from the bunch. When reflecting on the moves, Wilson said it was a reminder of the NFL’s nature.

“Obviously, it’s kind of a reminder of the business that we’re in,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We’re all replaceable as hell. That’s just the way I see it.”

Jets RB Breece Hall was a second-round pick in 2022 as well. He admitted that New York’s struggles have been “very frustrating,” and they’ve fallen short of his expectations to be a winning team.

“It’s very frustrating,” Hall said. “I don’t want to compare myself to other people, but I do feel like I’m one of the better running backs in the league. But if you’re losing games, and you’re getting down early, you can’t always show that. I’m definitely at a point in my career where I’ve been here for three or four years where we expected to win and it didn’t happen. So it sucks, but it is what it is.”

An anonymous NFL personnel executive told Cimini that the Jets’ new regime under HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey is “putting their stamp” on the team.

“The new regime is putting their stamp on it,” the executive said. “It’s also an opportunity to get their salary cap and their allocation maybe a little more the way they want it, create flexibility in the draft and free agency. Good players do go out, but future assets to help build it through their vision are coming.”

Patriots

New England moved to 8-2 after a tough road win in Week 10 over the Buccaneers. Patriots LB Robert Spillane explained what makes QB Drake Maye special as he finds himself right in the thick of the MVP race.

“He’s tough. He’s a leader. He extends plays,” Spillane said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “He comes up huge in clutch situations on third down, and I couldn’t be more proud of him to have him as one of my teammates. I mean, Drake’s toughness, to keep coming back at you with unwavering belief, is who he is.”

Spillane also talked about their unwavering confidence in one another, which allowed them to get a red zone stop when Tampa Bay was on the verge of taking the lead late.

“That’s a collection of belief within each other, that our scheme and our players are going to get the job done. I don’t think anyone blinked. Everyone had a smile on their face, ready to go out there. Everyone thought they were going to make the game-winning play. So that’s a really good sign as a defense.”