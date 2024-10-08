AFC Notes: Gardner Minshew, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

During their Week 5 win over the Raiders, Broncos HC Sean Payton and QB Bo Nix had a heated moment on the sidelines. Payton talked about what happened and compared Nix to a comedy movie character.

“It’s part of the deal,” Payton said, via ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “There’s still a little Ferris Bueller in this player that we’ve got to get rid of, talking about Bo, and I love him to death. Sometimes it’s my love language.”

“Ferris was kind of quirky, doing his own thing once in a while. You watch the movie? You ever seen it? He’s still got a little Ferris Bueller in him … look, there are times where you send something in and I don’t want it flipped and then it gets flipped and so it’s all good. He works his tail off and I am that way. It just is what it is.”

Nix outlined their differences on a certain play call and revealed they disagreed on which side of the field the play should be run toward.

“Simple play, [Payton] wanted it to the boundary and it just kind of got confused in the huddle and I tried to get things right and we ended up having it and had a chance and I overthrew it, but that’s part of the game sometimes,” Nix added. “With the huddle operation, sometimes, you just have got to make the most of it, with the play clock moving, make the most of it and fortunately it didn’t bite us.”

Payton was a fan of how Nix challenged him on the sideline because of the passion he showed: “I loved his response and shoot we’re on to the next play and it’s nothing.” (Chris Tomasson)

Broncos RT Alex Palczewski is believed to have a high-ankle sprain and will undergo more testing on Monday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Chiefs

With a significant injury to RB Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs reunited with RB Kareem Hunt to get them through their starter’s absence. Kansas City OC Matt Nagy reflected on Hunt’s strong debut where he totaled 69 yards on the ground.

“It was really neat. He’s so violent, he’s physical. He had a great attitude throughout.” Nagy said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “He had, however many, what I think he had, 16 or 17 carries and a few touches in the pass game. That’s who he is, and we weren’t really sure going into it how many (he’d) get. But he runs violent. He runs hard, and it makes it nice when you’re doing that.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew said that whether he’s starting or not, he’s going to embrace the role the team gives him.

“It is what it is,” Minshew said, via PFT. “Try to help the team, whatever I can. Try to still be an Aidan’s ear, tell him things I’ve been seeing and keep providing a positive presence on the sideline. At the end of the day, no matter what my role [is] on the team, I’m going to try and help the team any way I can. That starts getting back in the building tomorrow and getting back to work.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce wouldn’t announce a decision at quarterback: “Still doing that upstairs, currently.” (Paul Gutierrez)