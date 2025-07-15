AFC Notes: Garett Bolles, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos LT Garett Bolles said that he hopes to play out another contract with the team, despite recently signing an extension that will keep him in Denver through 2028.

“Well, hopefully I can do one more,” Bolles said, via Broncos Wire. “That’s my goal. We can talk about that later. I’m just grateful to be here. This organization has given me everything. This state has given me everything. The fanbase, the love I have for all my teammates. Being the old guy, it feels weird. I remember a couple years ago when I was talking to Von [Miller] and we discussed about me being here a long time. Now it just feels so weird being that guy, but I’m just super grateful. I have an amazing coaching staff that believe in me. That’s all it takes. Once you believe in me, I’ll run through a wall for you. I’m glad to be here. I don’t think too much about the future or anything like that. I just focus on the now and what that’s going to bring to me, and just get ready to protect Bo [Nix] as much as I can.”

Chiefs

During a recent interview, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he has his sights set on the future and isn’t dwelling on the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

“I’m honestly just ready to play football again,” Mahomes told FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams. “Whenever you lose, you kind of have this taste in your mouth that you want to go out there and revenge that or whatever you want to say. At the same time, I feel like I’ve had to sit back and just listen to people talk and talk, and I’m like, ‘let’s just play football and just handle it all out there.’ I don’t really want to talk about it. I just want to go out and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Mahomes was asked what the key to success will be this season after falling short in 2024.

“I think it’s just us having fun again,” Mahomes responded. “It’s always been fun playing on the Kansas City Chiefs; that’s what makes it special. I feel like last year, I don’t want to say it was pressure, but guys wanted to go out there and win every single week, not for the fun of the game, but just because we’re supposed to. Let’s go out there and have fun. The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play. We have the talent. We have the coaches. We work harder than anyone in the NFL. So let’s go out there and have fun and let the results handle themselves.

He added that once again the Chiefs have a lot of optimism about their passing attack.

“I think it’s gonna come from everywhere. Obviously, you’ve got Rashee being back — he looks great. You have Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year. You have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere. You add in Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer, Noah Gray, a great tight end, and everybody that we’ve added to all those different rooms. We have so many weapons. Let’s go out there and just maximize it all. It’s not gonna be just one person. It’s gonna be the entire offseason going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are.”

Adam Teicher of ESPN names Chiefs’ seventh-round RB Brashard Smith as a potential surprise player to watch in 2025 after showing his versatility as a receiver in Kansas City’s offseason program thus far.

Raiders

Raiders OC Chip Kelly says WR Dont’e Thornton has the chance to be special given his size and unique abilities.

“I think Dont’e is unique in terms of he’s just a hair under 6-5 and he ran 4.3. There’s not a lot of humans on this planet that do that,” Kelly said, via Raiders.com. “And I think if you had a draw up an outside receiver, you would pick that type of body type, someone that’s got length, someone that’s got a huge catch radius, but also has speed. Sometimes you can get a big guy like that, but he can’t really run, so they can stay with him. So, you add that speed element to him, his ability to sink his hips, his ability to get in and out of cuts.”