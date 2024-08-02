AFC Notes: Garrett Wilson, Matt Judon, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins S Jordan Poyer has played a lot against Miami in the past several years while he was starring for the Bills. He had a frank assessment of how the Dolphins were viewed as a team that wasn’t necessarily tough mentally.

“Playing against this team over the past few years, you kind of get a sense of, ‘OK, if you get on top of this team, they might fold,'” Poyer said Tuesday via the team transcript, “And there are some teams that are [like that] — this is just being honest, so what is that that happens in those moments where we get hit in the mouth? What happens in those moments so we’re like, ‘Hey, we’re good. Let’s bounce back. We’re good. It’s a 60-minute game, it’s a long game.’ I’ve been in games where I’ve been up 24 points and end up losing. I’ve been in games where we’ve been down 21 points and end up winning. So, it’s just continuing to just play, play the game.”

The Dolphins are well aware of their reputation as a team that has started fast but faded in each of the last two years, and Poyer reiterated the importance of the mental aspect of playing football even if it’s not as apparent as the physical attributes.

“I think it’s just as big as the physical side of the game,” Poyer said. “It’s the NFL, not everything is going to happen exactly the way you want it to happen. You’re not going to win every single game even though you’d like to. It’s really in those moments of adversity, those moments of maybe coming off a loss, being able to handle them in the right way.

“All of that has been instilled in myself throughout the 12 years that I’ve played, so I’ve really taken it into a factor of the game is going to flow. There’s going to be some ups and downs, you’ve got to handle the adversity and handle what’s thrown at you. Usually, those teams that are able to handle those moments, whether it be within a game or within a season, those are usually the teams that you see in the playoffs at the end of the season.”

Jets

Jets WR Garrett Wilson said is conversations with QB Aaron Rodgers have helped him gain a better understanding of the game and he’s absorbing as much as he can off of him.

“We’re getting better,” Wilson said, via PFT. “We’re gaining an understanding for each other and the way we go about things, the way we think — interpret the game. It’s truly enlightening for me every time we have convos like that despite how it may look.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo recalled what happened with OLB Matt Judon on Monday: “We had a conversation. I have a great relationship with Matthew. I have a great relationship with the players, and we’re moving forward.” (Zack Cox)

“is in good spirits” but is unsure if he’ll be back this season. (Mark Daniels) Regarding second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk : “When he puts the pads on, he’s that much better.” (Doug Kyed)

: “When he puts the pads on, he’s that much better.” (Doug Kyed) Mayo said first-round QB Drake Maye has handled himself well after some tough practices and he’s been impressed with his work ethic: “What you want to see as these guys go through adversity, you want to see them handle it the right way.” (Daniels)

has handled himself well after some tough practices and he’s been impressed with his work ethic: “What you want to see as these guys go through adversity, you want to see them handle it the right way.” (Daniels) Judon is at Patriots camp on Thursday and he was not suspended by the team but Mayo wants to keep the details within the organization. (Daniels)