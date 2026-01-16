AFC Notes: Greg Newsome, Will Campbell, Jaguars, Patriots, Steelers

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Greg Newsome is set to be an unrestricted free agent after being acquired from the Browns in October. He’s eager to redeem himself after allowing five receptions in their Wild Card loss to the Bills.

“I would love to come back and redeem what we lost yesterday,” Newsome said, via JaguarsWire. “Have a full offseason showing them exactly what I can do to the full extent with just knowing everything and being comfortable from the beginning. That would be dope.”

Newsome reiterated that he thinks a full offseason in Jacksonville’s system would be beneficial for him.

“Leaving and joining another scheme, you gotta relearn that again,” Newsome said. “It’s like you’re becoming a rookie all over again. Obviously coming here in the middle of the season, you had guys who had an entire offseason program to learn the defense. I had to come in and learn defense that people been doing for four or five months in two weeks. I definitely would love to be somewhere and know I’m going to be there.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round LT Will Campbell allowed a strip-sack by Chargers DE Odafe Oweh in their Wild Card Round win over Los Angeles. Campbell said he has quickly moved on from his mistakes in their last game and has turned his focus to their upcoming Divisional Round against the Texans.

“It’s my job. It’s what they pay me to do,” Campbell said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “I can look at it and be like, ‘Yeah, I wish I had two plays back last week,’ but that’s wasting energy towards this week. Somebody told me that and it’s very true. I can’t be worrying about last week, because quite frankly, the second after it happened, it doesn’t (mean expletive) anymore. There’s not anything I can do about it, the people in the stands can do about it, you just have to move on and keep playing. You let can’t one play turn into 10.”

Campbell said there were a few plays he’d like back against the Chargers, but understands he’s going to face tough competition throughout the playoffs.

“Obviously, I didn’t pitch a shutout,” Campbell said. “I had two or three plays that I wish I could have back. But that’s $300 million in defensive ends and I’ve got a ton of respect for those dudes. It’s going to be like that every week in the playoffs. Like Coach (Mike) Vrabel said, you’ve gotta be willing to spill a little blood and violence. You’ve just gotta hope you don’t spill more than they do. That’s the name of the game.”

Steelers

The Steelers have told all of Mike Tomlin’s assistant coaches they are free to pursue other opportunities and won’t be retained unless the new head coach wants to rehire them, per multiple sources. All coaches are under contract through the end of February. (Gerry Dulac)