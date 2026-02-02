AFC Notes: Greg Penner, Vance Joseph, Teair Tart, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Denver made it back to the AFC Championship game this year despite still having a $32 million dead cap hit from releasing former QB Russell Wilson. Broncos owner Greg Penner is pleased with how they navigated that contract and is looking forward to an offseason with more resources at their disposal.

“I think we navigated it well,” Penner said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “You prefer not to have that kind of dead money on your books because it can be a limiter, but I love the approach we took, which was none of us were ever going to make any excuses for that.”

“So, we just looked at it as, ‘We’re going to have some constraints. We’re going to have to be scrappy, and we’re going to figure it out and put a great product on the field.’ I think that we’ve done that. We’re in a good position now in terms of cap space, as well as our draft picks. That’s exciting as we go into this offseason.”

Broncos

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner commented on the team’s plan to be aggressive this offseason in free agency and the draft.

“In terms of free agency, I always look at it as… I get a little worried about just the pure phrase of ‘aggressive,’ because you can be aggressive, but you want to do it in a smart way,” Penner said, via BroncosWire.com. “So again, we’ll be willing to spend if we see something that — we see a player that we think is going to add a lot of value here. We’ll definitely take an aggressive approach, but we’re also not just going to bring in somebody that’s not right for this locker room. There’ll be a lot of factors that we consider. I’d say we’ll be opportunistically aggressive.”

According to Chris Tomasson, Broncos DC Vance Joseph is expected to remain with the team after once again failing to secure a head coaching position.

Chargers

Teair Tart ‘s three-year extension with the Chargers is worth up to $37.5 million, but the contract details have not yet been revealed. Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports that DT‘s three-year extension with the Chargers is worth up to $37.5 million, but the contract details have not yet been revealed.

Popper also listed the team’s top roster needs heading into the offseason in the following order: Center, guard, pass rusher, cornerback, and safety.