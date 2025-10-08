AFC Notes: Hunter Henry, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott revealed WR Keon Coleman did not play the first series of the game for disciplinary reasons: “We expect more. And he has shown growth this year, he has. We’re looking for more consistency.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Miami blew a 17-0 lead to the Panthers in Week 5 to fall to 1-4, their worst start since 2019. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel talked about the frustrations him and owner Stephen Ross have after an unacceptable loss.

“He was really frustrated, just like I was,” McDaniel said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “We talked about the challenge ahead to get ready for the Chargers, and that was really the extent of it.”

“It’s frustrating because there’s a lot of talking, and we need to major in doing. I don’t think anybody wants to hear me talk about it as much as I don’t feel like saying it, but it doesn’t change the steadfast reality that is: You have to get better at things or you’ll continue having the same results.”

The Dolphins tried out three defensive backs, including Daequan Hardy, Myles Purchase, and Ethan Robinson, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Patriots

The Patriots are coming off a big 23-20 upset win over the Bills in Week 5, where New England’s blocking was on display. Veteran TE Hunter Henry said max effort has been a big characteristic of HC Mike Vrabel‘s leadership.

“Obviously, only one guy has the ball at a time—and I feel like [Vrabel] has really emphasized playing as hard and as long as the guy that does have the ball,” Henry said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “That’s a big emphasis for him. We’ve preached it over and over and over again. And we’re just trying to apply it when we’re out there on the field.”

Vrabel’s message to players is to “finish longer” than the ball carrier.

“So it’s why we tell you to finish longer than the guy with the ball,” Vrabel said. “Because sometimes the guy with the ball decides to ride the f— out and everybody else is just standing there. Or we go and block, put our head down and finish, and good things happen.”

Henry was impressed by how their team continued grinding as Sunday Night’s game played out.

“Things didn’t always go our way [Sunday], but we kept chopping away, kept grinding away, and I think you can see that,” Henry said. “Vrabes has preached that from the beginning, just keep chopping away, keep plugging away, have resilience, don’t be a front-runner when things aren’t going your way—I think that definitely showed up last night.”

The Patriots tried out three running backs, including Jashaun Corbin, Deon Jackson, and Damien Martinez, per the NFL Transactions wire.