AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Chip Kelly, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins addressed his free agency process, including the UFA tender from the Chargers and if he’ll have a chip against them.

“I always have a chip on my shoulder, but that was a little weird,” he admitted via Mike Klis. “It’s a business. It’s for my agent to handle. Good luck to them. I’m a Bronco now. They have to see me twice a year. That’s my thoughts on it. I’m going to have the chip on my shoulder, of course, but I’m here. I’m worried about winning more than just beating — I don’t want to just beat the Chargers. I want to go on and I want to get a ring. I’ve been in the playoffs every year I’ve played, so I’m tired of losing in them. That’s my goal. Bring a Super Bowl to the city and just be a blessing to the community, as well.”

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley flew under the radar as a breakout player last season, but he played extremely well for the team as a first-time starter. Henley started all 17 games and racked up nearly 150 tackles despite tearing his labrum in Week 4. In an interview on The Jim Rome Show, Henley relayed the story of how he reacted when doctors told him in the blue tent on the sideline that he’d need surgery to fix the injury.

“What about me getting back on the field right now, though?” he said via Jordan Schultz. “That was my initial reaction, because it was Week 4, I’m not sure if it was the third or fourth quarter, but the Chiefs were driving on us at that point and they hadn’t scored for quite some time. We were pretty stout on defense. So when I went down, my only goal was to make sure I was back on that field to finish the game and finish with my team. That was the No. 1 goal.

“So when they started to mention surgery, which was in the tent, I’m like, ‘Give me a celly, give me a strap, and put me back on that field.’ …The standpoint in my mental is if I’m walking and I’m talking, I can play some ball.”

Raiders

Raiders OC Chip Kelly is excited to work with QB Geno Smith, whom he recruited out of high school when he was the head coach at Oregon.

“The beauty of Geno is, Geno’s been in multiple systems now. And there’s a lot of things Geno can do,” Kelly said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think you can just pigeonhole him. … I think he can beat you with his feet, he plays alive with his feet. He’s extremely accurate; he gets the ball out of his hands quickly. He can be a movement guy, but he can also be a dropback guy.”

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers said Smith brings leadership and stability to the offense, which he hasn’t had since he was with the Patriots.

“He’s a vet’s vet, honestly,” Meyers said. “I truly mean that, and I feel like this is the first time where I’ve had in a minute. I had Tom [Brady] for a year, that was a cool experience. But by having Geno, it kind of brings a sense of stability, if that makes sense. He knows what he’s doing. He shows up the same every day, his personality stays the same every day. I haven’t seen him have a bad day yet. So, I mean, I can’t have bad days if the leader has no bad days.“