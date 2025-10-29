AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Pete Carroll, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins is currently third in the NFL with 634 rushing yards after signing a one-year deal last offseason. Denver QB Bo Nix is glad to have Dobbins in their offense and points out how the running back contributes a lot as a blocker.

“We were fortunate to acquire him,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “He hasn’t skipped a beat. He’s done exactly what J.K. does and that’s run very physical, very tough. I think the most… the craziest thing about today is you see his rushing yards and he goes for a lot… one of the big, explosive touchdowns to Troy [Franklin] he has to come across and pick up a linebacker, or a safety, and he’s willing to do that. He sticks his face in there, he’s not a prima donna that is not worried about getting hit, or not wanting to protect, or just wanting the football. He just does whatever the team needs him to do. I think that is just a representation of where we all are right now as a team. No matter what happens, we just want to make the right play and score touchdowns. He was able to… he allowed us to do a lot of that today, by his rushing and by his protecting. We scored a lot today because of guys like that.”

Dobbins feels he made the right decision by signing with the Broncos.

“The dream is to get a ring, you know what I’m saying?” Dobbins said. “I do know, a lot of people — a lot of people didn’t think I was going to be that good, like to be honest. I don’t know where I stand in rushing, but I do know today, me and my boys went over another 100-yard game. I don’t know when that has been done in the past. I am proving myself right that I made the right decision coming here. I appreciate everybody here. It has been a dream because I love Coach Sean Payton, he’s a great person. The offensive line is amazing, the defense is amazing, then the ownership is amazing. Maybe I was born to be a Bronco. It just took a little time to get here, had to get over them mountains, you know.”

The Broncos put in waiver claims for tight ends Brenden Bates and Ben Sims, but Cleveland and Minnesota had higher claims. The Browns were able to claim Bates, and the Vikings claimed Sims. (Adam Schefter)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on RB Omarion Hampton being eligible to return from injured reserve: "To me, it looks like he's getting better every day. We know he won't be there this week…I'd rather not speculate." (Daniel Popper)

Per Kris Rhim, Harbaugh expects S Derwin James (ankle) and OT Mekhi Becton (knee) to return to practice while CB Tarheeb Still is unlikely to play against the Titans.

Raiders

The Raiders are coming out of their Week 8 bye. Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll hopes their time away will help players like TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers recover from their injuries.

“Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there,” Carroll said, via RaidersWire. “It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go. Gives us a chance to get Maxx [Crosby]. Maxx was not full speed yesterday. He tried, did everything he could, and we had to get him out of there, but he’ll be better. So, that’s a real boost. I mean, those are three guys that are legitimate leader players on this football team that we need to get back out there.”