AFC Notes: Jaelan Phillips, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Patriots,

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver wants to be cautious with EDGE Jaelan Phillips following his recovery from a torn Achilles and to be sure he’s available for a full season.

“I think we’re going to have to listen to his body, right?” Weaver said, via DolphinsWire. “Ultimately, I don’t think you want to put a number count on that kid, but we know we have to be smart in how we approach this so he can maintain and last throughout the entire season.”

Weaver isn’t counting out Phillips and feels he’s looked great this offseason.

“But I’m certainly not counting that kid out of anything. You saw how fast he’s gotten back from the Achilles, and he looks like a man-child out there when he has gone. … He’s looked great. He’s great. He looks like the Jaelan Phillips we all expect to see.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said Jacoby Brissett is still their No. 1 quarterback but its still a “competition” for the Week 1 starting role: “It’s still a competition and Jacoby is still QB1.” (Mark Daniels)

said is still their No. 1 quarterback but its still a “competition” for the Week 1 starting role: “It’s still a competition and Jacoby is still QB1.” (Mark Daniels) Mayo also mentioned S Marte Mapu is still considered week-to-week with his torn pectoral, per Doug Kyed.

is still considered week-to-week with his torn pectoral, per Doug Kyed. Mayor said undrafted S Dell Pettus is “making a case” for a spot on the 53-man roster. (Kyed)

The Patriots worked out four players on Tuesday including DL Kobe Jones , LB Christian McCarroll , DE Dubem Okonkwo , and OLB Max Roberts , per Aaron Wilson.

, LB , DE , and OLB , per Aaron Wilson. Of this group, New England signed McCarroll and Jones to contracts.

Drake Maye

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye has been turning heads in camp and will eventually get his chance as the team’s starter. New England QB Jacoby Brissett still attacks every day as the starting quarterback and is focusing on what he can control.

“I still treat myself as if I’m the starter,” Brissett said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I can’t worry about that. I just go out there and do my job. I’ve been in this league long enough, and a lot of crazy things have happened in my career so far, and I wouldn’t be shocked by anything. But at the same time, I’m enjoying this process, putting my best foot forward, and just letting the chips fall where they may. . . . I don’t really worry about the competition.”