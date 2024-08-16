AFC Notes: Jaelen Phillips, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Per Howard Balzer, the Bills hosted WR Corey Davis for a tryout.

for a tryout. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott called LB Matt Milano‘s season-ending injury an “unfortunate situation” because of what he went through a year ago: “He’s resilient, we’ve gotta be resilient.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

McDermott on LB Dorian Williams: "Dorian's going to do a good job. He's been making progress. … It's not just one person's job to fill the void left by Matt." (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Dolphins

Dolphins EDGE Jaelen Phillips said he felt devastated when suffering his torn Achilles in November of last year but grew confident he would recover from the setback.

“Probably the highest I’ve been in my NFL career, and then to be humbled just like that, it was devastating,” Phillips said, via ProFootballTalk. “But right when that happened, I remembered going to the shower and I was crying. I just told myself, like ‘This is OK. I’m going to attack this. I’m going to get over this and this is going to make me stronger at the end of the day.’ I really thanked God. I really said thank you. Thank you for giving me this opportunity, because I know it’s going to make me a monster.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez looks to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come after a tremendous start to his NFL career. Veteran free agent CB Stephon Gilmore has been a mentor for Gonzalez and believes he has the potential to be one of the league’s best.

“I just told him, ‘Whatever you need, just ask me,'” Gilmore said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I always try to help out the young guys as much as I can.”

“I tell him all the time, ‘I wish I would have known what I know now in Year 5 or 4.’ But if I can teach a guy like him, in his second year, the sky is the limit for him. I see a lot of myself in him. The thing about playing corner is the mind game. If you get the mind right, I think he has all the ability to be whatever he wants to be.”