AFC Notes: Jaguars, James Robinson, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Jaguars RB James Robinson said he believes he was benched due to a fumble vs. Los Angeles as opposed to resting due to injury as the coaching staff claims.

“I would say so,” Robinson said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, like I said last week, I mean, that (fumbles) can’t happen. When it happens and you’re out for that long, you gotta feel that way. I was just waiting my chance to get back in the game, didn’t really come until the third quarter.”

Robinson added he wasn’t sure why he came back in later when the game was basically decided.