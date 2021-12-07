AFC Notes: Jaguars, James Robinson, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Jaguars
Jaguars RB James Robinson said he believes he was benched due to a fumble vs. Los Angeles as opposed to resting due to injury as the coaching staff claims.
“I would say so,” Robinson said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, like I said last week, I mean, that (fumbles) can’t happen. When it happens and you’re out for that long, you gotta feel that way. I was just waiting my chance to get back in the game, didn’t really come until the third quarter.”
Robinson added he wasn’t sure why he came back in later when the game was basically decided.
“At the point, toward the end of the game, I wasn’t even looking at the clock,” he said. “Probably should’ve been just resting. I’m not sure what the point of that was.”
Texans
- Texans GM Nick Caserio wouldn’t commit to HC David Culley returning next year: “I’m not going to make any comment on what’s going to happen after the season.” (Aaron Reiss)
Deshaun Watson
- LeagueofJustice.com’s Amy Dash writes that Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson for sexual assault and harassment, tells her two of his clients have met with local prosecutors about testifying to a grand jury and four more are in the process of meeting with them.
- Buzbee says one of his clients was told they could convene the grand jury in December but more likely January. Dash also notes 10 women filed complaints and gave interviews with the Houston police department, not all of whom are suing Watson with Buzbee, and those could also be part of the evidence presented.
- Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said prosecutors have not reached out to Watson about speaking to the grand jury yet. He adds none of this catches them by surprise: “I’ve always welcomed any third party listening to both sides. I’m perfectly happy with it. Obviously, we strongly believe he didn’t do anything wrong and we’ll continue to defend him to every extent humanly possible.”
- After hearing testimony, the grand jury will vote on whether to indict Watson on criminal charges. If indicted, Dash notes Watson would almost certainly be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list until the situation is resolved, which could stretch well into 2022.
- Buzbee told Dash there were settlement talks around the trade deadline. All of them varied in terms and amount, and after initially asking for all 22 clients to sign a non-disclosure agreement Watson’s camp was willing to settle for 18. But ultimately that was a non-starter for some of Buzbee’s clients: “The money wasn’t the problem, the NDA was what killed the deal.”
- Hardin confirmed there have been no further settlement talks since: “All that went out the door when the trade deadline passed so no, there are no settlement talks going on.”
