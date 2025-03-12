Texans Re-Signing OL Zachary Thomas To One-Year Extension

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing OL Zachary Thomas to a one-year extension on Wednesday.

Thomas just finished the last year of his contract and was set to be a restricted free agent.

Thomas, 26, was a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bears out of San Diego State. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off of the Bears’ practice squad in November 2022. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad until the Patriots claimed him off of waivers in August 2024. The Texans later claimed him off of waivers in November.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in eight games for the Patriots and six games for the Texans.