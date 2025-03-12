Jaguars A Team To Watch For WR Cooper Kupp?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have emerged as a potential destination for WR Cooper Kupp, according to Dianna Russini.

Jaguars GM James Gladstone was with Los Angeles and was in the building with Kupp. The team has openings at wide receiver after releasing Josh Reynolds and Devin Duvernay and trading Christian Kirk to the Texans.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

