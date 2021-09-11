AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Per JaguarsWire.com, Jacksonville HC Urban Meyer revealed that rookie CB Tyson Campbell will play in Week 1 despite being listed as questionable.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out K Matthew Wright this week, per Aaron Wilson.
- Jaguars promoted WR Devin Smith and DB Brandon Rusnak to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans’ S Justin Reid on the trade of CB Bradley Roby: “Honestly, it caught me off guard, but that’s kind of not my job to even think about. My job is to think about what we’re gonna do this week. He wasn’t really playing in this game to begin with. So it doesn’t change our scheme per se.” (Mark Berman)
- Texans’ CB Vernon Hargreaves on Roby being traded to the Saints: “I was surprised a little bit. I’ve been around long enough to know things like that happen. I’ve been in the league long enough to know that.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Hargreaves said he has improved his game from a mental standpoint and his ability to move on from mistakes: “You’ve got to be mentally tough, or they can run you out of here.” (Wilson)
- Texans’ WR Danny Amendola on being back in his home state of Texas: “I’m blessed. Spent a lot of time here playing ball in Texas growing up. Texas football is definitely in my blood.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Amendola’s $2.5 million contract includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $1.25 million salary, up to $300,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, a rate of $17,647 per game and $700,000 in incentive clauses. (Wilson)
- Texans’ TE Pharaoh Brown mentioned what his role is on the team, as the team will start two tight ends with Brown and TE Jordan Akins: “I’ve been named a starter and I’ll be playing a lot more. I love it.” (Wilson)
Titans
- The Titans brought in K Randy Bullock, LB Joseph Jones, and K Alex Kessman for workouts this week, according to Aaron Wilson.
- Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel has ruled LB David Long out for Week 1 against the Cardinals. (Turron Davenport)
- Titans signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Titans placed K Sam Ficken on injured reserve.
- Titans signed K Randy Bullock to their practice squad.
- Titans promoted TE MyCole Pruitt and S Bradley McDougald to their active roster. (NFLTR)
