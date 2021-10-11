AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars RB James Robinson said it’s hard for him to believe the team has lost 20 straight games. It’s the second-longest drought in NFL history and within striking distance of the league record of 26 straight losses set by the Buccaneers.

“You can’t wrap your head around that,” Robinson said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “We’ve got to find a way to win. We’re a really good team. Obviously, our record doesn’t show it, but we’ve got a lot of great guys in the locker room and we’ve just got to find something that’s going to work for us.”

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said the team needs to keep believing in itself.

“It’s tough,” Griffin said. “It’s a feeling that I don’t think no one wants. There’s a lot of things that we really, really need to figure out. Offense played really well. I feel like the defense could have done a lot more. I feel like the mistakes that we had just shouldn’t happen, and that’s what we’ve got to do better. We have to fix [this] ASAP. So far, man, it’s a tough feeling. It’s something that you don’t want. It’s something that you’ve got to change. We’ve got to do it. One thing about it, you’ve got to continue to believe, you’ve got to continue to have faith, and that’s the hardest part.”

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said he’s proud of the team’s fight despite the 0-5 start: “I see a group of warriors. I see a group of players that I love to death. I see a group of players that are spilling it on the field, and we’re not getting it.” (John Oehser)

and S split up the play-calling communication duties instead of Jack. Jack is day-to-day with an oblique injury. (Reid)

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said QB Tyrod Taylor isn’t ready to come off of injured reserve from his hamstring injury even though it’s been three weeks: “I don’t think so. Not sure yet.” (Aaron Reiss)

said QB isn’t ready to come off of injured reserve from his hamstring injury even though it’s been three weeks: “I don’t think so. Not sure yet.” (Aaron Reiss) Culley also has confidence in K Ka’imi Fairbairn despite some missed kicks Sunday: “He’s our kicker.” (Reiss)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said WR A.J. Brown felt alright after the game and his hamstring isn’t any worse for wear. (Terry McCormick)