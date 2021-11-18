AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Regarding the Jaguars’ 2-7 record, QB Trevor Lawrence said there hasn’t been any finger-pointing by his teammates and feels like the team is rallying behind him.

“Everybody’s in it together and there’s never any pointing fingers. They do a good job of picking each other up,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “Even after the game, obviously I was super disappointed in how it ended. [I] had the ball in my hands and the game ended that way instead of us scoring and going up there, but the defense really rallied behind me. The locker room picked me up and just said, ‘Stuff like that’s going to happen and we all have to play better.”

Lawrence reiterated that there hasn’t been any bickering from teammates about their poor results.

“[I] just appreciate those guys and I think it’s cool the group we have. I know there’s a lot of times that fingers can start getting pointed at each and you start bickering and kind of start turning on each other and we haven’t done that at all.”

Lawrence praised their offense for rallying in Week 10’s game against the Colts after trailing 17-0 at one point.

“Just seeing how we fought back, stayed in the game, didn’t panic, and had a chance to win it, you see how much better we’ve gotten,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to get there. We’re going to finish those games. I have no doubt. I have confidence in myself that I’m not going to put ourselves in that situation again and then I know all the guys around me feel the same way.”

Texans

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe mentions Texans GM Nick Caserio was with the Patriots when they did a lot of work on Browns QB Baker Mayfield in case he started slipping down the board in 2018. Should Mayfield end up leaving Cleveland, Howe thinks Houston is a team to watch.

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor praised Texans C Jimmy Morrissey : "Jimmy has been great. He's a confident guy. He's knowledgeable. Each week, he gets a chance to gain experience." (Aaron Wilson)

praised Texans C : “Jimmy has been great. He’s a confident guy. He’s knowledgeable. Each week, he gets a chance to gain experience.” (Aaron Wilson) Taylor mentioned he used the bye week to try and improve: “I’ve had the bye week to work on some things. I look forward to bouncing back. There were some plays that were left on the field. Typically, you make those plays. I watched with a critical eye and put it behind me.” (Wilson)

Texans DC Lovie Smith said they are able to convert DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. from safety back to his original position at cornerback because of his flexibility: “Some guys have flexibility. That’s the case of Lonnie. He did some good things at safety, mainly intercepting his football. He’s more comfortable at corner. There’s video to tell you what you should do with guys.” (Wilson)

Smith had high praise for LB Zach Cunningham calling defensive signals in Week 10 against the Dolphins: "For us to let a guy do that, that says a lot about what we think of him. He stepped up. We like what he did. Zach is a smart football player. I think he liked being in that role, taking on more responsibility." (Wilson)

calling defensive signals in Week 10 against the Dolphins: “For us to let a guy do that, that says a lot about what we think of him. He stepped up. We like what he did. Zach is a smart football player. I think he liked being in that role, taking on more responsibility.” (Wilson) Texans OC Tim Kelly believes Taylor’s three interceptions in Week 10 was uncharacteristic of him: “I expect him to play well. I think last week was very uncharacteristic of him.” (Aaron Wilson)

believes Taylor’s three interceptions in Week 10 was uncharacteristic of him: “I expect him to play well. I think last week was very uncharacteristic of him.” (Aaron Wilson) Kelly feels OL Tytus Howard is best as a guard in their offensive line and is getting comfortable at the position: “Our best offensive line unit is with him at guard. He’s getting better every week (regardless of what the analytics sites say). From what we’ve seen, he’s getting more comfortable there.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing praised QB Ryan Tannehill ‘s production this season: “Ryan’s stats aren’t telling the story of how well he’s playing this season.” (Turron Davenport)

praised QB ‘s production this season: “Ryan’s stats aren’t telling the story of how well he’s playing this season.” (Turron Davenport) Dianna Russini mentions on ESPN’s Get Up that there is “optimism” around the organization that Derrick Henry (foot) will return at some point in early January: “There is optimism that [Derrick Henry] will be back early January. That is perfect timing for this team for playoffs to begin.”