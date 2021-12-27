AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The AP’s Mark Long reports Jaguars P Logan Cooke is likely out for the season.

is happy with the way his team fought despite the loss: “It’s a bad feeling, but I’m proud of these guys the way we fought and had a chance to win. So, we’ve got to get better. Good teams win those games, so we’ve got to get better…” (John Oehser) Interim HC Darrell Bevell said it’s tough when a “bell-cow” like RB James Robinson goes down with an injury: “It’s unfortunate for us that we lose a player of [RB James] Robinson’s caliber. He’s such a rock for us. When one of your bell cows like that goes down like that it’s a tough blow…” (Oehser)

Texans

The Texans went back to third-round QB Davis Mills a few weeks ago to see if he’d learned from his earlier starting stint and subsequent time on the bench. The answer appears to be yes, as the rookie has put together a nice three-game stretch. He’s completed 73 of 106 passes for 794 yards, five touchdowns and one interception, and Houston is 2-1 in that stretch with wins against the Jaguars and Chargers.

“When they called my number, I was ready. It felt like the game started to slow down more for me,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I have a really good feel of what we’re trying to do on offense, and the time just gave me more time to build chemistry week in and week out with my receivers so we’re all on the same page. And I felt like it was good and I feel like I’m playing some good football right now.”

Texans HC David Culley said third-round WR Nico Collins is improving every day: “He is developing into a very good football player, no regression at all.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans