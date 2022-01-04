AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

According to Eugene Frenette, the Jaguars conducted their interview with former Lions HC Jim Caldwell on Tuesday at a location outside of Jacksonville.

Frenette adds the Jaguars hope to do something similar with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett next week.

Texans

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss writes that he would be surprised if Texans QB Tyrod Taylor re-signed with Houston after being benched.

Third-round QB Davis Mills probably has a good chance to enter the 2022 season as the starting quarterback but Reiss expects Houston to sign some competition for him.

Reiss thinks the Texans should bring back LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, as he was impressed with their work in 2021. He adds DT Maliek Collins is also worth bringing back on another short deal.

The Texans could bring back RB Rex Burkhead for another season but Reiss doesn't think he should be relied on as a lead back. He expects the team to still rely on one-year deals but the Texans could be younger with more draft picks and a better class for undrafted rookies.

Texans HC David Culley said he's not worried about whether he needs to prove he's worth remaining the head coach: "Not at all. It hasn't been like we wanted it to be. We're continuing to coach and get better. I feel like we're headed in the right direction." (Aaron Wilson)

Texans S Eric Murray has enjoyed playing in DC Lovie Smith's system: "I think it takes a lot of the thinking out of it for the players and allows us to play faster. It has improved our communication." (Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has noticed a positive trend relative to rule changes throughout the NFL, something that Covid-19 has accelerated. It’s set to benefit the Titans in particular, as RB Derrick Henry is set to potentially return from injured reserve this week.

“I think that rule change has been good for football, of being able to get guys back off of IR,” he said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “I think it’s obviously been good for us. I think it’s been good for the game, just putting better quality football out there, because you’re not having to make decisions to IR guys the rest of the season. You can IR guys for enough time to get them healthy, and then when they are healthy, they can come back and play for the fans and put on a good show, and help the teams win. So I’m all for that rule change. I think it’s played a big impact on our team and a lot of teams. So yeah, just knowing that Derrick would have a chance. We didn’t know when it was going to happen or if it was going to happen, and hopefully, he can just keep progressing on the path that he’s on. But yeah, there’s definitely some excitement, obviously getting one of the best players in the league back.”

Titans OL coach Keith Carter said second-round OT Dillon Radunz is not an option to take over for OT David Quessenberry at right tackle at this time. (Paul Kuharsky)