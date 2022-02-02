AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Regarding the Jaguars interviewing former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for a front-office position, PFN’s Tony Pauline reports that Spielman would work with GM Trent Baalke rather than replace him.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo suggests Spielman could join Jacksonville in some kind of executive vice president position which would put him ahead of Baalke on the organizational flow chart.

Jacksonville.com’s John Reid reports there are talks at the Senior Bowl about the Jaguars seriously considering a front-office restructuring that includes the hiring of a new head coach.

Texans

Brian Flores said during an interview that he sent messages to the Saints and Texans, letting them know he was filing a lawsuit but was still interested in coaching both teams. (Katherine Terrell)

Titans

Per Jim Wyat of the team website, Titans GM Jon Robinson acknowledged that injuries meant WR Julio Jones didn’t have the type of impact they anticipated but he praised his work down the stretch

“He came and certainly helped us down the stretch,” Robinson said. “He got off to a nice start in Seattle, made a couple of big plays for us, and then fought through some things throughout the course of the season that kept him out of some games, or limited him in some other games. But he fell into the groove at the end of the season and made some plays for us.

“He’s a consummate pro, works hard, was one of the first guys in the building. He does things the right way, and you can tell why he’s done it for a long time, and why he’ll have a gold jacket one day.” Robinson mentioned they want to re-sign OLB Harold Landry this offseason after his breakout season. “I think Harold wants to be (with us), not to speak for him. We are going to do everything we can to try and keep Harold, but we understand there’s a lot of other things that need to go down, too.”

: “He was aggressive, he was long. He did a good job trying to get the ball out. I thought he fit in well, and it was a pretty seamless transition. Obviously when you have a history with somebody like Mike did with him it makes it a little easier.” Robinson thinks OLB Bud Dupree started to regain some of his speed and explosiveness later in the season once he was more than a year removed from his ACL tear: “We’re excited to see him to continue to grow and develop within the scheme while being an impactful player for us.”