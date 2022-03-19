AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that the team wanted to retain LB Damien Wilson before he signed with the Panthers: “Damien is a guy we’d like to have back,” he said, via Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re still in communication with him. That door has not been shut.”

Texa ns

Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke to the media about the team trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Browns.

“Earlier today, we agreed to trade Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns,” Caserio said, via TexansWire.com. “I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season. Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan. As we navigate through the rest of the offseason, we remain open-minded to all avenues that allow us to improve our roster and add to our program.”

Texans CEO Cal McNair was proud of how Caserio worked through the Watson situation and remains confident for the future of the franchise.

“I’m extremely proud of the way Nick Caserio navigated us through this challenging situation,” McNair said. “He remained patient before ultimately making the decision that is best for us in both the short and long term. We’re confident in our plan to build a championship program that can sustain success and our entire organization is excited to move forward together.”

Titans

Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com wanted the team to retain RB D’Onta Foreman , but not for $2 million.

, but not for $2 million. Wyatt also added that while the Titans have enough cap room, he would be surprised if the team brought in WR Jarvis Landry.