AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has thrown 181 consecutive passes without an interception. It is the second-longest streak in franchise history behind 209 by former Jaguars QB David Garrard. (Mike DiRocco)
Texans
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports wonders if Texans GM Nick Caserio is safe for another year to hire a third head coach, with many presuming that HC Lovie Smith won’t make it beyond the end of this season.
- Smith on losing to the Cowboys on Sunday: “In the end, it’s about winning. You either win or you lose. But where we’re at in our program, we want to win… The effort today, I thought the guys played hard from start to finish.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Smith on deploying two quarterbacks against the Cowboys: “We needed a spark. Davis (Mills) made some good decisions. The combination with Jeff Driskel, we decided early in the week to go with this plan and use Jeff. I thought he did some good things, too.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith continued on Driskel being productive offensively: “We haven’t had a lot of production offensively. Jeff has always been there. Most productive day we’ve had offensively.” (Wilson)
- As for RB Dameon Pierce suffering an injury, Smith said the following: “Pretty simple, the guy is injured. Medical staff, can he go? Yes or no. You get out there and see you can’t push off the ankle and you’re hurting the team. You never play a player who can’t protect himself.” (Wilson)
- The Texans ruled out DB Steven Nelson on Sunday due to an ankle injury.
Titans
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the firing of Titans GM Jon Robinson was not due to a power struggle between Robinson and HC Mike Vrabel, but the Week 13 loss to the Eagles at the hands of former Titans WR A.J. Brown.
