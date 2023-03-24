AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars’ new RB D’Ernest Johnson feels there is “something special going on” in Jacksonville given they have a talented offense with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

“They’ve got something special going on here, and I want to be a part of it,” Johnson said. “They’ve got a great offense, great quarterback, great wide receivers and a great running back in Travis Etienne [Jr.].”

Johnson was ecstatic to sign with the Jaguars and is glad to be back in his home state.

“When my agent told me, ‘Jacksonville,’ I was happy,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen. Being back home, in Florida … it’s coming back home.”

Johnson said he’s completely healthy and doesn’t have any “wear and tear” despite entering the fifth year of his career.

“I still feel young,” Johnson said. “No wear and tear. No mileage. I’m ready to go out there and make plays.”

Texans

Houston WR Tank Dell had a pre-draft visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

had a pre-draft visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) The Texans will also host Houston QB Clayton Tune for a pre-draft visit. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel thinks Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a good complement to WR Treylon Burks and is a receiver who can create separation.

“Of course,” Vrabel said, via Kellyanne Stitts. “I mean, I think we’re looking for guys that can get open, that catch the ball, that do things after it, that can create separation. Absolutely.”

Vrabel mentioned Smith-Njigba has the ability to play as an outside and slot receiver.

“Well, I think his ability to work inside, I think he’s got some ability to work outside. So, it’s just early on in the evaluation process,” said Vrabel.