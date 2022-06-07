AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Treylon Burks

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said that WR Laviska Shenault is taking reps returning kicks, as well as other likes WR Christian Kirk. Pederson added that he has the utmost confidence in WR Jamal Agnew, but wants to be sure that the team has options in case Agnew can’t go.

​​”We’re working a lot of guys back there right now,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire. “Laviska’s been back there fielding some punts and some of the younger guys in some of the kickoff stuff and some of running backs now with Snoop [Conner] in here, getting him some time. But it’s a little early, obviously. We’re working about eight to ten guys back there between punts and kickoff returns. That’s an area that we have to improve obviously. We know Jamal can handle it, but at the same time, we have to come away [with other options]. Christian’s been back there a little bit too. I’m just thinking of some of the guys that are there. But it’s a position that we have to make sure that we have, if Jamal can’t go to start the year, that we have confidence in the next person.”

Pederson said that Shenault has embraced the opportunity and even approached the coaching staff about taking it on.

“He came to us. This was a couple of weeks ago,” Pederson said. “I just walked up to him on the field and just asked him if he’s ever done it and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve done it before’ and this and that and I said, ‘Why don’t you just get back there?’ So, we had a little conversation on the field, and he’s been good. He’s embraced it. He’s such a big, powerful guy, that’d be an ideal spot for him obviously to help this football team as well.”

Texans

Texans RB Rex Burkhead spoke about the progression of the team’s offense under new OC Pep Hamilton.

“Pep has done a tremendous job so far making sure we’re taking it day by day,” Burkhead said, via TexansWire.com. “With the new things he puts in the offense every single day, make sure we’re really honed in on that day and we get it done. We’re taking steps backward, we’re taking steps forward. Any new progression that we get to the next day, he wants to take advantage of it while we’re out here on the field. It’s not just a one-track offense. It’s been fun. He knows how to use his guys and whatever skill sets they have, put them in the right positions to succeed.”

Titans

Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks has been unable to stay on the practice field so far, noting that he’s going to keep his inconsistencies “in-house.”

“Everything isn’t perfect and I’m just going to keep attacking it like I know how,” Burks said, via Titans Wire.

Burks added that he is not in a ramp-up phase. He’s currently taking the advice of HC Mike Vrabel and taking things one day at a time.

“No sir, I’m just taking it one day at a time like coach Vrabel tells me,” Burks said. “Everything else will take care of itself.

“I’ll just say every player, they come into situations differently and I’m just going to attack it every day like I have been and just keep going with the flow,” Burks added.

Burks is using an inhaler at practice due to his asthma . ( Terry McCormick

Titans OL coach Keith Carter said that OL Dillon Radunz is working mostly at right tackle, while the competition at left guard is between Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones. (McCormick)