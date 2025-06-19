AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Jonnu Smith, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott believes new LB Shaq Thompson has had some unfortunate injuries, but credited his toughness and defensive versatility. (Chris Brown)

McDermott said Thompson will be a limited participant in mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as he recovers from offseason surgery. (Brown)

On the upcoming season, McDermott believes they will see a youth movement defensively: “We’re going to play a lot of young guys on defense. That’s where I see it right now.” (Lance Lysowski)

He also believes the defensive line will be the engine of that unit: “We’re going to go as the D-Line goes, on the defensive side.” (Lysowski)

Buffalo RB James Cook explained why he’s at mandatory minicamp while in search of a new deal: “I like my money. That’s why I’m here.” (Jonathan Jones)

Patriots

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels said he is installing plays to their offense that he doesn’t have “much experience doing” but feels will be beneficial for the players they have.

“We’re putting plays in today that I don’t have much experience doing, but I know that they’re good for our team. These guys have a lot of experience doing those things where they’ve been,” McDaniels said, via Evan Lazar of the team’s site. “We’re a first-year staff together, and we’re all just grinding away trying to make sure that we’re ready each day. They’ve done a tremendous job with their position groups, and I really enjoy the process.”

New England has established an experienced coaching staff with TEs coach Thomas Brown, QB coach Ashton Grant, WRs coach Todd Downing, RBs coach Tony Dews and OL coach Doug Marrone. McDaniels is trying to learn from all their new coaches.

“When you take a lot of people from different backgrounds, they have such good experience and wisdom, it makes a lot of sense for me to learn from them. That stuff is going to be used to help our team produce more points, more yards, more first downs, and hopefully good plays,” McDaniels said.

Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports the Patriots have hired Cam McCormick and Ben Langford as scouting assistants, along with Max Mulitz as a personnel analytics coordinator.