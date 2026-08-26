AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Calais Campbell, Dan Pitcher, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals OC Dan Pitcher said it’s an important time for players to prove they are worthy of a roster spot as the preseason and training camp wind down.

“If we are going to see it, we got to see it now,” Pitcher said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “We can’t wait two more weeks and then try it. The opportunities to really compete in true evaluation environments are quickly coming to a close.”

Pitcher wants to give players who are on the roster bubble a chance to earn their spot.

“It’s the realization that we got a couple weeks left of competitive opportunities to see what we have here on the roster,” Pitcher said. “We want to make sure that all the guys we think are going to factor into that decision-making process have a chance to show what they can do and not just at one spot. … We just thought it was the right time to give a couple guys opportunities at different spots.”

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase said he’s feeling good after suffering a minor “hyperextension” during training camp and could’ve kept practicing if needed, per Kelsey Conway.

Bengals

Bengals OL Jalen Rivers is entering the second year of his career and is converting to guard from the tackle position. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor thinks that Rivers focusing on one position will help his development.

“He gets to hone in on a position,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Again, he does have traits to play a lot of different spots, so you don’t put yourself in that hole necessarily. But that’s probably best for his development, to be in one spot.”

Taylor added that there is a lot of competition for backup jobs along their offensive line.

“The main takeaway is there is a lot of competition for those No. 2 jobs on the offensive line.”

Rivers feels like he can play more freely now entering the second year of his career.

“I have been cross-training my whole life,” Rivers said. “This is not new to me. … I’ve gotten more comfortable, too. You come in, you are still learning the playbook, so you are a little bit slower. Now, I can play more free since I know the offense and play more confident.”

Ravens

Ravens DT Calais Campbell returned to the team following the tragic death of his mother. Campbell said he appreciates all the support he’s received throughout the NFL community since her murder.

“We appreciate all the love and support and prayers that have come from all over the NFL community (and) all the fan bases,” Campbell said, via Zach Powell of The Athletic. “Continue praying for us because we need it.”

Campbell enters the 19th year of his career in 2026 and still feels a deep love for the game.

“I love the game of football a lot. It’s a place (that) brings me joy,” Campbell said. “The training was adjusted a little bit. It was a little harder to train. … I work really hard (and) I feel really good where I’m at. Practices have been going well. I really like where I’m at right now. The coaches did a really good job of letting me ease in and get myself where I need to be.”