AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals have had a series of tough contract situations over the past few years, from S Jessie Bates to WR Tee Higgins and now WR Ja’Marr Chase. Both Bates and Higgins got the franchise tag and have/will play on the tender despite some dissatisfaction. Bengals HC Zac Taylor said the staff tries to prioritize good relationships with players to help continue to get the best out of players even when they’re dissatisfied with their contracts.

“We obviously try to build close relationships with these players so that, in times like this, you can have a give-and-take, back-and-forth of, ‘Hey, vent to me for a second, get it off your chest, here’s what we’re going to go through, here’s how we’re going to manage it,'” Taylor said via ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “It’s not always perfect. It’s always stressful. It’s not unnatural to be stressed or frustrated or anxious. But I think our guys do a good job articulating it to us. … I’ve always felt good about the honesty and straightforwardness, and it’s worked out for us so far.”

Graziano notes Chase has been sitting out of practice to try and get a new deal. While the two sides have been talking, Graziano says he doesn’t get the sense anything is close and the Bengals are fine waiting until next year, as Chase has two years left on his deal.

That puts the onus on Chase, and Graziano says it’s up to him to decide when or if he’ll return to practice. He adds if Chase is willing to miss games, that could cause the Bengals to re-evaluate their timeline.

Browns

The Browns traded for WR Jerry Jeudy in the offseason and he missed the first few camp practices due to injury. Jeudy stated he’s healthy now and praised QB Deshaun Watson‘s accuracy.

“I’m good,” Jeudy said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’m out here today. So I’m good.”

“It’s nice how accurate he is. Deshaun throws a nice ball. So seeing him out there, I’ve been watching Deshaun since he was in college, he always threw a nice ball. I have seen it in person is even more tremendous. So I’m excited to see what we do this year.”

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith left practice with a knee contusion and he’ll be re-evaluated Tuesday morning, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Steelers

After moving WR Diontae Johnson to Carolina this offseason, many have called for the Steelers to add another receiver to replace him. Pittsburgh GM Omar Khan is open to trading for a receiver but reiterated his faith in the guys they have.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to upgrade, regardless of the receiver room — whatever the room is — we’re going to look at it,” Khan said, via the team’s YouTube. “You guys have heard me say that before. I feel good about that room we have right now. We have a lot talented players in there, guys that are going to contribute and guys that can do different things. The room, for me, I’m excited about it. I’m excited to see these guys work. You know, it’s day one.”