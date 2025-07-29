AFC Notes: James Cook Contract, Will Campbell, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook knows that his contract will take care of itself and says he deserves the deal he wants, given what he has meant to the franchise so far in his career.

“We have talks. … I mean, I deserve what I want, I need, and it’s going to eventually happen,” Cook said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “It’s my job. I got to participate, so I won’t get fined, and just come out here and just show them that I’m ready to go and earn what I got to go get. Quarterback, and the fans; I mean, it’s a great organization, and I mean, they drafted me. They drafted me for a reason, I feel like, and I’m willing to be here and spend the rest of my career here.”

“Sometimes you can’t get on the same page or sometimes you’re trying to fit it in,” GM Brandon Beane noted on the situation. “There are times guys have left here that we really wanted. We just couldn’t make it work. But I can tell you, I’m hopeful, when we’re sitting here at next year’s training camp that James Cook is out there practicing and still representing the red, white and blue.”

Bills OL Connor McGovern is taking a pragmatic approach to entering the final year of the three-year, $22.35 million deal he signed with the team as a free agent: “Obviously [an extension] would make things easier but I have one year left and that’s all that really matters.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

Dolphins

Dolphins CB BJ Adams is in concussion protocol after a collision during practice on Saturday. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

is in concussion protocol after a collision during practice on Saturday. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Miami HC Mike McDaniel said C Aaron Brewer will participate in walkthroughs this week. (Louis-Jacques)

said C will participate in walkthroughs this week. (Louis-Jacques) McDaniel also called TE Darren Waller “very active” during his time with TE coach Jon Embree. He also thinks Waller is in “tremendous shape” but he doesn’t want that to “trick us into thinking he’s in football shape.” (Louis-Jacques)

“very active” during his time with TE coach Jon Embree. He also thinks Waller is in “tremendous shape” but he doesn’t want that to “trick us into thinking he’s in football shape.” (Louis-Jacques) After S Minkah Fitzpatrick reworked his deal, McDaniel loved how he continued to lead despite the negotiations: “I think that’s the way football teams win in this league, and I’m happy about that.” (Louis-Jacques)

reworked his deal, McDaniel loved how he continued to lead despite the negotiations: “I think that’s the way football teams win in this league, and I’m happy about that.” (Louis-Jacques) Per McDaniel, CB Kader Kohou is day to day from swelling in his leg injury. McDaniel mentioned he’s “a couple evaluations away” from the next step. (Louis-Jacques)

is day to day from swelling in his leg injury. McDaniel mentioned he’s “a couple evaluations away” from the next step. (Louis-Jacques) Miami CB Jack Jones spoke on being on another new team this year: “With the talent I’ve got, I feel like I shouldn’t be on my third team in four years.” (Louis-Jacques)

spoke on being on another new team this year: “With the talent I’ve got, I feel like I shouldn’t be on my third team in four years.” (Louis-Jacques) Dolphins CB Mike Hilton expected more interest in free agency but felt like he’d end up in Miami because of their early interest. (Louis-Jacques)

expected more interest in free agency but felt like he’d end up in Miami because of their early interest. (Louis-Jacques) Fitzpatrick talked about his lack of social media presence following the trade: “I am not a big social media guy. I’m not frustrated to be here. I appreciated my time in Pittsburgh. It’s unfortunate. But it’s business. My silence was not a reflection of my excitement to be here. I’m proud to be here.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

The Jets have extended the contracts of WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner, but new HC Aaron Glenn knows that several players, including RB Breece Hall, DE Jermaine Johnson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, and LB Quincy Williams, will continue to wait on their time to come.

“We’ll see,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN, when asked if other extensions are coming. “I mean, what did we shell out, 200-something million dollars? [We] have to take it easy a little bit, but I hope so. With the guys that we have here, I hope we’ll be able to do that. Those two guys, they are foundational players. And I’m glad that we got the deals done because I want them here for a long time. I want to set the precedent here, man. I want to sign all the players back.”

“I’m not really expecting [an extension] before the season,” Hall commented. “We have a new head coach, a new GM and, obviously, I wasn’t drafted by them. I’m not their guy. So for me, I’ve got to prove it every day. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, ‘OK, it’s my last chance.'”

Patriots

Patriots OT Morgan Moses said rookie OT Will Campbell is one of his own biggest critics and pushes himself to be the best player he can be.

“He’s eager to learn. He’s hard on himself,” Moses said, via Mass Live. “I tell him sometimes you’ve got to give him grace. And he’s like, ‘(Expletive) that.’ And it’s good to see man because, obviously, we come from two different types of football. I’m not saying I’m old or anything, but just to be able to see that attitude and aggression to get better every day, that makes me want to come in every day and be better. When you got somebody like that who’s pushing you at the opposite end, that’s when you become bookends.”