AFC Notes: James Cooks, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills RB James Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract and didn’t attend the team’s voluntary OTAs as he seeks a new deal. Sean McDermott said they are staying in touch and is confident Cook will return.

“Yeah, we’re staying in touch, like you’d expect a player and a coach to do,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “So, James will be here when he’s ready to be here and we move forward.”

Bills LT Dion Dawkins points out Buffalo typically gets extensions done with their own players.

“We feel like we don’t have nothing to do with it and whatever is going on upstairs, it will handle itself,” Dawkins said. “I do know that with the culture that goes on here is we take care of ours, and some processes are longer than others, and I’m not a GM. So, I wish that I had the answer, but I don’t, but I do know that Cook is a good kid, and he plays hard. And we know how Beane is, and we don’t know how Beane is, but he has a job, and he’ll figure it out. And hopefully we’ll be seeing our boy Cook soon.”

Jets

SNY’s Connor Hughes writes he would be surprised if the Jets added any more receivers for the time being, as he thinks they’ve made their bets on guys like Allen Lazard , Josh Reynolds , Tyler Johnson and fourth-rounder Arian Smith .

, , and fourth-rounder . He does think they’d like to add at safety, with one incumbent starter Tony Adams someone who fell out of favor with upper management last year.

someone who fell out of favor with upper management last year. Jets OC Tanner Engstrand deatiled his offensive philosophy: “I think we just want to play fast, right? We want to be physical. We want to be aggressive. We want to be explosive. We want to be detailed. We want that to show up on tape each and every week.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Albert Breer believes that the future of de facto Patriots GM Eliot Wolf remains safe, despite what some on the outside may think.

“I don’t think things are nearly as bad in New England as you may have been led to believe,” Breer responded in an SI.com mailbag. “And I think the proof of it is in the hire of A.J. Highsmith as the team’s new pro scouting director. Highsmith is the son of Alonzo Highsmith, who is the right-hand man to EVP of player personnel Eliot Wolf. Hiring someone that close to Wolf into a vital director’s role is a good indication that Wolf’s going nowhere.”