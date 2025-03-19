AFC Notes: James Gladstone, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts landed Daniel Jones as a free agent to provide competition for Anthony Richardson this offseason. One anonymous NFL offensive coach considers Indianapolis to be a “perfect match” for Jones.

“This is a perfect match,” the coach said, Mike Sando of The Athletic. “They do not have to change game plans for him because that guy (Jones) can do some of what (Anthony) Richardson can do running around. That is how Jones had his best year in New York anyway.”

The coach added Jones will be able to play the “freest” he’s been throughout his career given the expectations are different going to the Colts.

“This will be the freest Daniel Jones that we have ever seen,” the coach said. “Expectations are off. The media market is totally different.”

Texas DT Alfred Collins will take an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler)

will take an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Ryan Fowler) Justin Melo reports the Colts met with BYU OT Caleb Etienne before his Pro Day.

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone commented on the state of the team’s offensive line following their free agent signings.

“I do think that we answered some questions there with our decisions here in pro-free agency, addressing both center and guard, as well as the tackle position,” Gladstone said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “Clearly by signing three of those players, and that being the most at any one position over the course of the free agent window, we’re setting the standard for what we’re actually looking to do and that doesn’t count offensive line out of the equation in the draft either.”

Gladstone also mentioned the signings of S Eric Murray and CB Jourdan Lewis when asked about the team solidifying their defensive backfield.

“Yeah, I think the defensive backfield, as a whole, has gotten better with the addition of Jourdan and Eric. One of the things between the two of them is that their experience, their stability, it offers exactly what’s needed on that back end,” Gladstone told Shipley. “When you look at safety in particular, the root word there is ‘safe,’ and that’s exactly what Eric provides. So, we’re excited to bring him into the ecosystem and I know he’s excited to take on a more notable leadership role than what he’s had in previous years.”

The Jaguars are hiring Rams director of data and analytics Jake Temme as their new senior VP of football analytics. (Seth Walder)

as their new senior VP of football analytics. (Seth Walder) The Jaguars signed TE Hunter Long to a two-year deal worth $5 million in base value, with $3 million guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. His salaries are $1.25 million (guaranteed) and $2 million ($1 million guaranteed), and he will earn a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus and a $500,000 annual workout bonus. He is also eligible for up to $500,000 annually in playtime, playoffs, and catches incentives, bringing the max value to $6.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)

to a two-year deal worth $5 million in base value, with $3 million guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus. His salaries are $1.25 million (guaranteed) and $2 million ($1 million guaranteed), and he will earn a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus and a $500,000 annual workout bonus. He is also eligible for up to $500,000 annually in playtime, playoffs, and catches incentives, bringing the max value to $6.5 million. (Aaron Wilson) Jaguars S Darnell Savage Jr. has an option due worth $4 million with an additional $2.25 million due on March 22, OL Ezra Cleveland has an option due worth $4 million with an additional $2 million due, QB Trevor Lawrence has an option bonus due worth $35 million with an additional $2 million due, and LB Josh Hines-Allen has an option due worth $30 million with an additional $2 million due. (OTC)

has an option due worth $4 million with an additional $2.25 million due on March 22, OL has an option due worth $4 million with an additional $2 million due, QB has an option bonus due worth $35 million with an additional $2 million due, and LB has an option due worth $30 million with an additional $2 million due. (OTC) Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Jaguars at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Titans

Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout will take an official visit with the Titans. It likely will count as a local visit and not against the 30 limit. (Justin Melo)

will take an official visit with the Titans. It likely will count as a local visit and not against the 30 limit. (Justin Melo) The Titans signed OL Blake Hance to a one-year deal worth $1.32 million, with $525,000 guaranteed, including a $100,000 signing bonus. His salary is $1.17 million ($425,000 fully guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)