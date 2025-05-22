AFC Notes: Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen has been impressed with undrafted rookie QB Seth Henigan throughout rookie camp.

“You can definitely see the coach’s-kid mentality,” Coen said, via SI. “He did a great job of calling the plays and having the command. We weren’t just out there calling one play. We were canning plays, two play calls. He was handling all that stuff well. So, time will tell, but definitely a good guy to start off with.”

Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden told Coen to give Henigan a shot and said he had all the tools needed to become a good quarterback.

“Jon Gruden actually hit me up about him,” Coen said. “Shot me a text. I think they spent some time together during the offseason.”

Texans

The Texans took Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after taking fellow Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins the previous round. Noel said he instantly thought of his college teammate after being selected by Houston.

“It was surreal, honestly,” Noel said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “The pick was in, my name got called and immediately I thought about Jayden. That is my guy; we have been playing together for the last two years. He called me, and we were just excited to be able to work with each other again and get to it.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans thinks taking both players will help ease their process of joining the NFL.

“It’s very comforting for those guys,” Ryans said. “Being able to be drafted to the same team. It’s a unique situation for them, but I think both guys will benefit a lot from it. They have someone to lean on. A lot of times you get drafted and you go to a new city, in a situation where you’re trying to learn a lot of new things, learn new surroundings, and you’re trying to learn new people as well. I think they benefit from having each other. By having their brother from college to be with you throughout this process, it’s only going to help both of those guys and speed up their transition to the NFL.”

Higgins has a close relationship with Noel, and they often spend time together off the field.

“We’re really close,” Higgins said. “We always hang out, go fishing together, do things like that. We were roommates when we would travel and stuff like that. Jaylin is just a great guy. I hang out with him all the time.”

Titans