AFC Notes: Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
Jaguars HC Liam Coen has been impressed with undrafted rookie QB Seth Henigan throughout rookie camp.
“You can definitely see the coach’s-kid mentality,” Coen said, via SI. “He did a great job of calling the plays and having the command. We weren’t just out there calling one play. We were canning plays, two play calls. He was handling all that stuff well. So, time will tell, but definitely a good guy to start off with.”
Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden told Coen to give Henigan a shot and said he had all the tools needed to become a good quarterback.
“Jon Gruden actually hit me up about him,” Coen said. “Shot me a text. I think they spent some time together during the offseason.”
Texans
The Texans took Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after taking fellow Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins the previous round. Noel said he instantly thought of his college teammate after being selected by Houston.
“It was surreal, honestly,” Noel said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “The pick was in, my name got called and immediately I thought about Jayden. That is my guy; we have been playing together for the last two years. He called me, and we were just excited to be able to work with each other again and get to it.”
Texans HC DeMeco Ryans thinks taking both players will help ease their process of joining the NFL.
“It’s very comforting for those guys,” Ryans said. “Being able to be drafted to the same team. It’s a unique situation for them, but I think both guys will benefit a lot from it. They have someone to lean on. A lot of times you get drafted and you go to a new city, in a situation where you’re trying to learn a lot of new things, learn new surroundings, and you’re trying to learn new people as well. I think they benefit from having each other. By having their brother from college to be with you throughout this process, it’s only going to help both of those guys and speed up their transition to the NFL.”
Higgins has a close relationship with Noel, and they often spend time together off the field.
“We’re really close,” Higgins said. “We always hang out, go fishing together, do things like that. We were roommates when we would travel and stuff like that. Jaylin is just a great guy. I hang out with him all the time.”
Titans
- Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said OL Jackson Slater can do guard and center and will take reps at both. (Jim Wyatt)
- Borgonzi added that wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are two young guys with speed, while WR Tyler Lockett is a good veteran with great instincts. (Wyatt)
- Borgonzi said Dike will work at both punt return and kick return. (Turron Davenport)
- The Titans are hiring Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey. (Paul Kuharsky)
- The team is parting ways with former Director of Pro Scouting Brian Gardner and scouting assistant Corey Cooper. (Neil Stratton)
- Titans RB Kalel Mullings had a core muscle injury that required some surgery during the offseason, according to Titans HC Brian Callahan. (Turron Davenport)
- The Titans wound up trading back to take second-round DT Oluwafemi Oladejo. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes Tennessee would’ve taken Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku if they stayed put at No. 35.
- Callahan on veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed: “There’s a healthy balance. The rehab process is ongoing. He’s in a good spot. I’m excited where he’s at. But we’d like to practice more. He’d like to also. But there’s a balance.” (Davenport)
- Callahan mentioned that OT JC Latham committed himself to getting his weight in check for his second season, and it looks like he’s in great shape. (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan: “Van Jefferson has been a productive player in the league and has been good for us so far. He’s a pro’s pro, and we’re excited about what he can bring to us.” (Wyatt)
- Callahan on RB Tony Pollard: “He carried the ball a lot last year. In a perfect world, we have to have more of an even split with Pollard, Spears, and potentially a third back.” (Wyatt)
- Pollard said he had a high ankle sprain that he played through last year, adding that he gave it time to heal, and he is now feeling good. (Turron Davenport)
