AFC Notes: Jaylen Watson, Gardner Minshew, Chiefs, Dolphins, Raiders

Chiefs

After trading CB L’Jarius Sneed to the Titans, Chiefs HC Andy Reid feels they need to see CB Jaylen Watson practice before deciding who will start opposite CB Trent McDuffie.

“We got some guys that can play,” Reid said, via the team’s YouTube. “We need to see Jaylen get out there; if he can play, then he’ll play and see where he’s at. Some of those other guys have grown and shown some good stuff. We’ll just see how it goes. It might be a committee over there, but there is some talent there.”

Dolphins

Miami signed QB Tua Tagovailoa along with WRs Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to long-term extensions this offseason, solidifying their offensive core for the next few years. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross discussed their Super Bowl expectations with the foundation of their team secured.

“Right now, we have a great roster and I think everybody has great expectations,” Ross said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “But hey, it’s the old injury bug. You got to make sure that that doesn’t happen like last year. I think without that and we stay healthy, I think we’re certainly a contender for the Super Bowl.”

“Well, I want to win this year, and I want to win next year, as well. But you’ve got to start early, and I think having those players and signing them to long-term contracts and knowing the nucleus of the team, I think that’s important. They are stars — Tyreek was just voted the No. 1 player in the league. With Waddle and Tua and some of the important young guys, retaining them — that’s what you want to do. You want to retain as many of your draft choices that really pan out. That’s a challenge though in these times.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew said his role is to “make good decisions” with the football and enable their offensive playmakers.

“My role in this offense is to make good decisions,” Minshew said, via NFL.com. “We have guys that are going to get open — getting them the ball, playing point guard. And keeping us on track. I think we’ve got the guys that can make our plays explosive, that can add on top of the play that are already there. Really make it come alive.”

Minshew reiterated that it’s his job to get the ball to his receivers.

“Playing point guard out there, helping our team, taking care of the ball,” Minshew said. “Just trying to win any way possible.”

Minshew said the only thing that matters as a quarterback is winning games.

“I think if you do those two things, you’re going to have a good day, you’re going to get better and you’re really going to enjoy yourself, man, and the one thing I figured out is being a quarterback in this league is all about winning,” Minshew said. “If you win, nothing else really matters, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to try to figure out how to win games around here.”