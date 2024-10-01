AFC Notes: Jerod Mayo, Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh doesn’t believe RB Breece Hall lost his explosiveness despite a subpar day on the ground.

“I feel like Breece has had a couple of good — I know yesterday wasn’t his best game, but I don’t think there’s an issue with Breece with regards to explosiveness,” Saleh said, via PFT. “He still has plenty of juice. His GPS numbers are fine. Just chalk it up to a bad day. Everyone has them and we’ll expect him to bounce back.”

Saleh on third-round WR Malachi Corley: "There's a group of receivers ahead of him operating a little better than he is right now." (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh said DT Leki Fotu could return to practice from injured reserve this week. (Rosenblatt)

The Jets lost a sloppy home game to the Broncos in Week 4 where the constant rain certainly played a role. New York QB Aaron Rodgers felt he needed to execute better and that they had an overall lack of focus.

“The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “We had some chances, but [we made] way too many mental mistakes, too many poor throws. We just missed some easy stuff — some protection stuff that should’ve been easy and some route-adjustment stuff that should’ve been easy. I don’t know, our focus just wasn’t as sharp as the first few weeks.”

After HC Robert Saleh made comments on limiting snap cadences, Rodgers expressed his belief that this was a one-off showing of multiple mental errors.

“That’s one way to do it. The other way is to hold them accountable. We haven’t had an issue. It’s been a weapon. We use it every day in practice. We rarely have a false start, then today we have five — four or five. It seems like an outlier. I don’t know if we have to make massive changes based on an outlier game.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo stated they are doing what they think is best regarding first-round QB Drake Maye . Mayo added they have a plan for the rookie that they are going to stick to. (Karen Guregian)

stated they are doing what they think is best regarding first-round QB . Mayo added they have a plan for the rookie that they are going to stick to. (Karen Guregian) Mayo talked about bringing in another offensive tackle: “Eliot [Wolf] and I have those conversations all the time. Actually we’re going to meet today. We are always trying to find ways to improve our roster, and so that’s always under consideration.” (Doug Kyed)

On the QB situation: “Jacoby [Brissett] is 100 percent our starter.” (Mike Giardi)

Former New England HC Bill Belichick on the state of the team: “I’m not sure what the plan is in New England right now… If Mayo says he’s gotta plan then I guess he’s got one.” (Pat McAfee Show)