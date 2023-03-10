AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Jonathan Jones

Jets

Jets CB Sauce Gardner said during a live stream that he expects the Jets to have “package deals all over” if they move to acquire Packers QB Aaron Rodgers : “I can’t tell y’all who, but just know,” via Zack Rosenblatt.

said during a live stream that he expects the Jets to have “package deals all over” if they move to acquire Packers QB : “I can’t tell y’all who, but just know,” via Zack Rosenblatt. Rich Cimini writes LB C.J. Mosley, DE John Franklin-Myers and CB D.J. Reed are candidates for restructured contracts as the team looks to clear cap space, per Rich Cimini.

Jonathan Jones

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones isn’t stressing about his upcoming free agency.

“There’s not much anxiety. You just take it in stride,” Jones said, via Boston Herald.

Jones added that he wants to be back in New England.

“That’s the desire — to be back here,” Jones said. “It’s what I know. It’s what I love. It’s New England. It’s hard to say no to New England.”

Jones added that there’s a desire on both sides to get a deal done.

“I can’t say that I have any insight that it would (get done before free agency), but it’s possible we could,” Jones said. “That would be great. If not, that’s just part of it…At some point, I’d like to have it past me. But it’s going to be what it’s going to be. I think I’m just taking it in stride and enjoying the journey.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer estimates Jones’ market as something in the range of three years, $24 million and $17 million guaranteed as a possible high-end slot corner.

Patriots