AFC Notes: Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the Jets will be willing to listen to offers for WR Denzel Mims and CB Bryce Hall ahead of the trade deadline but since both are under contract through 2023, it’s unlikely they give them away for a pittance.

and CB ahead of the trade deadline but since both are under contract through 2023, it’s unlikely they give them away for a pittance. Cimini points out Jets GM Joe Douglas was asking for a fourth-round pick for Mims back at the end of the preseason.

was asking for a fourth-round pick for Mims back at the end of the preseason. Regarding the situation with WR Elijah Moore , Cimini expects the Jets to try and repair the relationship and get Moore back on board before even considering honoring his trade request.

, Cimini expects the Jets to try and repair the relationship and get Moore back on board before even considering honoring his trade request. Jets RB Michael Carter is another second-year player having his touches cut into by a rookie but he’s not making waves about it: “I think it would be insecure for me to feel any type of way about it. The main thing is, I know I can [play] — I’m not stupid — but I’m happy he’s getting his opportunities, just because he deserves it and he works hard. I love seeing my teammates ball.”

is another second-year player having his touches cut into by a rookie but he’s not making waves about it: “I think it would be insecure for me to feel any type of way about it. The main thing is, I know I can [play] — I’m not stupid — but I’m happy he’s getting his opportunities, just because he deserves it and he works hard. I love seeing my teammates ball.” NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo said the Jets gave Moore the highest character grade they have in their evaluation process when he was coming out as a prospect, and they don’t expect there to be an issue going forward.

He adds they’ve explained to Moore they’re a young offense and there will be more yards and production to go around as the team continues to develop.

Patriots

Former Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is set to take on his former team Monday night.

Harry was asked what he felt went wrong for him during his time in New England.

“It could be a lot of different things that led into it,” said Harry, via the Pioneer Press. “At the end of the day, I’m not worried about any of that. I’m worried about right now, going forward and helping this team win.”

“I’m trying not to get too caught up in it being the Patriots and it being my former team,” said Harry. “I’m obviously excited, excited to see some of my guys.”

Mac Jones & Bailey Zappe

There may or may not be a quarterback controversy in New England between Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. Patriots HC Bill Belichick at least wants to create the impression of something, though, and sometimes perception is what matters more. There’s clearly a message being sent to Jones and ESPN’s Mike Reiss says a player told him it’s been a battle this week between those two to see who the last one off the field would be. As far as any impact in the locker room, teammates are more worried about winning than they are how either player may be feeling about things.

“Zap’s been awesome. Mac’s been awesome. You saw Mac start the year, then Zappe come in and we win two games, so it creates the whole story,” Patriots S and team captain Devin McCourty said. “But I think overall, guys are just appreciating things and having a good time. That feeling of winning is what everyone is chasing, and I would say the last two weeks have been a lot of fun. That’s been more of the focus than ‘How is it with Zappe?’ And ‘How is it with Mac?’”