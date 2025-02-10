AFC Notes: Jets QB Options, Josh Allen, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen earned a $1.5 million roster bonus for winning NFL MVP, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

earned a $1.5 million roster bonus for winning NFL MVP, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Matt Zenitz reports that the Bills are set to hire former Patriots CB coach Mike Pellegrino.

Jets

Patriots

After Ashton Grant‘s NFL dreams ended following minicamp invites from the Bears and Packers, he transitioned to coaching and has now been hired as the Patriots QB coach after spending the last five seasons as an assistant with the Browns.

“He’s one of those players who transformed a whole culture and our team, so if he wanted to be on our staff, I wanted him on our staff, wherever it was going to be,” James Madison HC Bob Chesney said of his former understudy, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He had come from those [NFL] minicamps, where a lot of guys wanted to go in the future. For him to be able to talk about the importance of special teams, adding value, never feeling entitled, how there’s always someone out there better than you — he was such a great guy for us to have around. Then Kevin Stefanski called me about him, and the rest was history.”