AFC Notes: Jets QB Options, Josh Allen, Bills, Patriots

Bills
- Bills QB Josh Allen earned a $1.5 million roster bonus for winning NFL MVP, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.
- Matt Zenitz reports that the Bills are set to hire former Patriots CB coach Mike Pellegrino.
Jets
- Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic lists off 20 options that the Jets have at quarterback now that they will be moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers.
- The team currently has veteran Tyrod Taylor on their roster, who could end up competing for the starting job in Week 1. They also drafted QB Jordan Travis out of Florida State last year, but he had an unknown setback in his rehab from a broken ankle.
- Among the team’s top targets in free agency, there will be the sought-after Vikings QB Sam Darnold and QB Justin Fields, who has been proposed as an option by several fans yet has the possibility of re-signing with Pittsburgh. It also remains to be seen if Darnold would be willing to return to the Jets, the team that originally drafted him.
- Another intriguing option from the Steelers is QB Russell Wilson, who could also remain with Pittsburgh but will likely have many suitors. The team is currently expected to only re-sign either Fields or Wilson and the Jets will be free to pursue one of the two players.
- One interesting factor to consider is that new Jets GM Darren Mougey was with the Broncos when the team traded for Wilson, an experiment that ultimately failed.
- Some of the team’s other options include veterans who may be better suited for a backup role, including QB Daniel Jones, Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, Cooper Rush, and Carson Wentz.
- There are also some interesting trade targets and potential cap casualties that the team could look at, including Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, Saints QB Derek Carr, Seahawks QB Geno Smith, and even Bengals backup QB Jake Browning.
- Rosenblatt also mentions three young trade targets including Lions QB Hendon Hooker, Patriots QB Joe Milton, and Eagles QB Tanner McKee. All three are options that have yet to see much playing time and could need time to develop.
- Finally, Rosenblatt notes that a trade-up in the draft for Miami QB Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could be ill-advised given the consensus on this quarterback class.
- He points out that the team could wait until later rounds to draft and develop one of several “flawed” prospects including Kyle McCord of Syracuse, Will Howard of Ohio State, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Jalen Milroe of Alabama, or Jaxon Dart of Ole Miss.
Patriots
After Ashton Grant‘s NFL dreams ended following minicamp invites from the Bears and Packers, he transitioned to coaching and has now been hired as the Patriots QB coach after spending the last five seasons as an assistant with the Browns.
“He’s one of those players who transformed a whole culture and our team, so if he wanted to be on our staff, I wanted him on our staff, wherever it was going to be,” James Madison HC Bob Chesney said of his former understudy, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He had come from those [NFL] minicamps, where a lot of guys wanted to go in the future. For him to be able to talk about the importance of special teams, adding value, never feeling entitled, how there’s always someone out there better than you — he was such a great guy for us to have around. Then Kevin Stefanski called me about him, and the rest was history.”
